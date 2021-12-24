Weekend Loves: Kerry gin, vegan choccies and last-minute presents

Skellig Six18 Gin - Irish gin made in Kerry

Skellig Six18 Gin is pot distilled and bottled at the Skellig Six18 Distillery & Visitor Experience in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.

It makes for a terrific pre-dinner drink when served with tonic water, ice and a slice of pink grapefruit.

Available at Supervalu stores, O’Briens, No 21 off licences and a range of other independent shops across Cork and beyond today. 70cl. €49.

Vegan selection boxes from Nourish

It’s not too late to pick up a treat for the vegan in your life with this selection box from Nourish stores (open till 5pm today).

Packed with six vegan-friendly treats, this festive gift includes a Vego Hazelnut Chocolate Bar, Booja Booja Hazelnut Crunch Truffles and a Nobó Salted Almond Choc Button among other delicious goodies. €12.95.

New Year’s Eve looks and Irish design at Dundrum

Dundrum Town Centre sees lots of Irish brands and businesses join its cohort of 169 stores this Christmas.

New Irish tenants include wellness and personal development brand The Head Plan, make-up and tanning brand BiaBelle Beauty, Scandi-inspired kids’ store Barn and The Guinness Storehouse pop-up.

That’s alongside existing Irish retailers including Dubray Books, Weir & Sons and Folkster.

The centre is open today until 5pm and reopens on St. Stephen’s Day.

We love the range of gorgeous gifting items and homewares at Folkster as well as the fabulous dresses (pictured here) perfect for New Year’s Eve and winter weddings. Dress. €159.95. Feather belt. €29.95.

Ardmore Pottery for last-minute gifts today

Ardmore Pottery has you covered for last-minute gifts today until 6pm.

The shop is a beautiful place to pick up handmade presents including their classic spongeware.

Overlooking the bay at Ardmore, Co. Waterford, the lights will be twinkling and the fire will be lit.

There are over 150 makers stocked in the shop including newcomers Cork-based ceramicist Antonio Julio López Castro and Galway’s Orla Culligan Ceramics.

Christmas goes pop with Grand Cru champagne at Tesco

With ripe citrus flavours and a delicate mousse, this dry Blanc de Blanc Vintage Champagne from the Tesco Finest range is made from chardonnay grapes from the best located vineyards of the Grand Cru villages of the Côtes des Blancs.

Crisp and dry, it works perfectly as aperitif or with smoked salmon blinis. Suitable for vegetarians. €35.

A celebration of classical and traditional music on TG4

Tune into TG4 for a very special show this Monday 27th.

Filmed at St. Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, the ‘Róisín ReImagined’ concert features talented traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, as well as celebrated soloists Dónal O’Connor, Mick O’Brien, Aisling Ennis, Cormac McCarthy and Caitríona Frost.

‘Róisín ReImagined’ explores the connections between classical and traditional music and reimagines timeless songs for a new era.

December 27th, 8.15pm, TG4 and TG4.tv

A cracker of a stocking filler

Looking for a last minute stocking filler?

Then how about these Eleven Australia bonbons which are €9.50 each and feature artwork by contemporary aboriginal artist Ryhia Dank.

This little cracker includes a choice of three types of shampoo and conditioner at 50mls each.

Find your local salon here: elevenaustralia.ie

Jewellery for nature lovers: Clodagh for Juvi

Celebrity chef and author Clodagh McKenna recently joined up with popular Irish jewellery brand Juvi to design a charm collection inspired by nature’s bounty, the changing seasons and self-sufficiency.

The first collection of charms includes a wild blackberry, a sweetcorn in its husk, a pumpkin and a happy hen.

A lovely gift for nature lovers or foodies. Available in sterling silver (€64) and 18ct gold vermeil (€69). Pictured here is the Blackberry pendant (€99 including chain).