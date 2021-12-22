Slumber party: 10 ways to stay cosy this Christmas Day

It's Christmas, so the cosier the better.
Bed Jacket at Susan Hunter

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

The days between Christmas and New Year are made for chilling before a roaring fire, eating leftovers and chocolate. There’s no need to burden yourself with the worries of what to wear. Instead, bring your sleepwear from the bedroom to the couch. Keep it cosy in fleece dressing gowns and comfy cotton pyjama sets for a very festive slumber party.

All In One

Christmas Pudding Onesie,€42, Pretty Secrets at Simply Be
Christmas Pudding Onesie,€42, Pretty Secrets at Simply Be

Get all the festive feels in a Christmas pudding print onesie, €42, Pretty Secrets at Simply Be.

Cotton Fresh

Print Cotton Pyjamas, €119, Lauren Paisley at Arnotts
Print Cotton Pyjamas, €119, Lauren Paisley at Arnotts

Sleep easy in a subtle retro paisley print cotton PJ set, €119, Lauren Paisley at Arnotts.

Dress Down

Hooded Velour Robe, €91, The White Company at Brown Thomas
Hooded Velour Robe, €91, The White Company at Brown Thomas

The ultimate snuggly cover-up, a dressing gown is a must-have for cosy nights in, €91, The White Company at Brown Thomas.

#ieloves: Mellow Out

Jellyfish Midnight Motif PJ, €190, Moon + Mellow
Jellyfish Midnight Motif PJ, €190, Moon + Mellow

Fall into a sweet slumber knowing your sleepwear is a 100% organic cotton, €190, Moon + Mellow.

Pretty Ugly

Ugg Slippers, €120, Ugg at Zalando
Ugg Slippers, €120, Ugg at Zalando

They may not be pretty but they’re guaranteed to keep your feet warm this festive season, €120, UGG at Zalando.

Queen Of Tarts

Red Tartan PJ Set, €17, Penneys
Red Tartan PJ Set, €17, Penneys

Keep your sleepwear traditionally festive in a tartan print, €17, Penneys.

Fluff Appeal

Fluffy Hooded Nightdress, €61, River Island
Fluffy Hooded Nightdress, €61, River Island

Choose a fluffy nightdress for a cosy alternative to fleece pyjamas, €61, River Island.

In Hot Water

Cashmere Hot Water Bottle, €69, COS
Cashmere Hot Water Bottle, €69, COS

A slumber party is never complete without the warmth of a hot water bottle, €69, COS.

Eyes Wide Shut

Deluxe Navy Dreamer Sleep Bundle, €110, KDK
Deluxe Navy Dreamer Sleep Bundle, €110, KDK

Indulge in sweet dreams with a silk eye mask set, €110, KDK.

Get The Look

Bed Jacket at Susan Hunter
Bed Jacket at Susan Hunter

For an elegant yet cosy sleepwear style choose a soft to touch bed jacket as seen at Susan Hunter.

