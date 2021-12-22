Slumber party: 10 ways to stay cosy this Christmas Day

The days between Christmas and New Year are made for chilling before a roaring fire, eating leftovers and chocolate. There’s no need to burden yourself with the worries of what to wear. Instead, bring your sleepwear from the bedroom to the couch. Keep it cosy in fleece dressing gowns and comfy cotton pyjama sets for a very festive slumber party.
Get all the festive feels in a Christmas pudding print onesie, €42, Pretty Secrets at Simply Be.
Sleep easy in a subtle retro paisley print cotton PJ set, €119, Lauren Paisley at Arnotts.
The ultimate snuggly cover-up, a dressing gown is a must-have for cosy nights in, €91, The White Company at Brown Thomas.
Fall into a sweet slumber knowing your sleepwear is a 100% organic cotton, €190, Moon + Mellow.
They may not be pretty but they’re guaranteed to keep your feet warm this festive season, €120, UGG at Zalando.
Keep your sleepwear traditionally festive in a tartan print, €17, Penneys.
Choose a fluffy nightdress for a cosy alternative to fleece pyjamas, €61, River Island.
A slumber party is never complete without the warmth of a hot water bottle, €69, COS.
Indulge in sweet dreams with a silk eye mask set, €110, KDK.
For an elegant yet cosy sleepwear style choose a soft to touch bed jacket as seen at Susan Hunter.