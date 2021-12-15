Let it shine: Nine ways to wear sequins this festive season

The festive season calls for an unapologetic embrace of all that sparkles. ‘Tis the season of optimum glitz as sequins and metallics reign supreme. From glittering gold at Giambattista Valli to shimmering sequins at Gucci, designers have given the green light to let your festive style shine bright.

Silver Bells

Sequin Top, €82.50, Oxendales

Shimmer the night away in silver sequins, €82.50, Oxendales.

Red Notice

Sequin Skirt, €870, Dries Van Noten at Brown Thomas

Jazz up the colour of the season with glistening sequins, €870, Dries Van Noten at Brown Thomas.

#ieloves: Going For Gold

Gold Sequin Trousers, €49.95, Zara

Enjoy the comfort of the slouchy wide-leg trouser while putting on the glitz, €49.95, Zara.

Glisten Up

Green Sequin Blazer, €113, River Island

A sprinkle of sparkle will bring the oversized blazer from day-to-night, €113, River Island.

Satin Finish

Asymmetric Satin Jumpsuit, €199, Uterque

If sequins are too much to bear then glisten under the lights in a satin jumpsuit, €199, Uterqüe.

Top Marks

High Neck Satin Top, €40, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland

Ease into the vivacious style of the season in a radiant red satin top, €40, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

High Contrast

Monochrome Sequin Dress, €39.99, H&M

Breathe new life into a monochrome look with dazzling sequins, €39.99, H&M.

Party Feet

Tassel Red Glitter Flats, €205, Nicki Hoyne

With just a click of a heel these glittering ruby shoes will see you through the festive season, €205, Nicki Hoyne.

Shining Example

Metallic Bag, €25.99, Parfois

A delicate dusting of metallic accessories will elevate your festive wear, €25.99, Parfois.