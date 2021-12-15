Let it shine: Nine ways to wear sequins this festive season

The festive season calls for an unapologetic embrace of all that sparkles. ‘Tis the season of optimum glitz as sequins and metallics reign supreme. From glittering gold at Giambattista Valli to shimmering sequins at Gucci, designers have given the green light to let your festive style shine bright.
Shimmer the night away in silver sequins, €82.50, Oxendales.
Jazz up the colour of the season with glistening sequins, €870, Dries Van Noten at Brown Thomas.
Enjoy the comfort of the slouchy wide-leg trouser while putting on the glitz, €49.95, Zara.
A sprinkle of sparkle will bring the oversized blazer from day-to-night, €113, River Island.
If sequins are too much to bear then glisten under the lights in a satin jumpsuit, €199, Uterqüe.
Ease into the vivacious style of the season in a radiant red satin top, €40, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.
Breathe new life into a monochrome look with dazzling sequins, €39.99, H&M.
With just a click of a heel these glittering ruby shoes will see you through the festive season, €205, Nicki Hoyne.
A delicate dusting of metallic accessories will elevate your festive wear, €25.99, Parfois.