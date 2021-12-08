Well-insulated: eleven ways to wear quilting

Should four seasons collide in one day (and they do), consider your style game is on point with eleven ways to work the trend.
Some ways to wear padded, quilted styles this winter

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Who would have thought two layers of cloth and a layer of padding stitched together would be fashion’s foremost trend?

Yes, quilting is hot, mainly due to its bulk-free insulation which makes layering a breeze. 

That’s not to say technical finishes and protective silhouettes don’t make a cameo. They’re just super low-key. 

‘Millie’ leather quilted coat, Whistles, €845
‘Millie’ leather quilted coat, Whistles, €845

‘Millie’ leather quilted coat, Whistles, €845 

AllSaints, €309.png
AllSaints, €309.png

‘Nadaline’ quilted leather tote bag, AllSaints, €309 

Arket, €115
Arket, €115

Quilted joggers, Arket, €115 

Itsome, €139.95
Itsome, €139.95

Lounge Nine cocoon waistcoat, Itsome, €139.95 

Oversized padded coat, Mango, €119.99
Oversized padded coat, Mango, €119.99

Oversized padded coat, Mango, €119.99 

Mango, €39.99
Mango, €39.99

Quilted buttons top, Mango, €39.99 

Mango, €99.99
Mango, €99.99

Quilted wrap coat, Mango, €99.99 

Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90
Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90

Nylon down puffer vest, Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90 

Kimono, €265
Kimono, €265

Second Female ‘Prudence’ coat, Kimono, €265 

Brown Thomas, €450
Brown Thomas, €450

Sweaty Betty rē•spin by Halle Berry ‘Luna’ quilted longline bomber, Brown Thomas, €450 

Per Una padded Collarless Longline Puffer Coat, M&amp;S, €95
Per Una padded Collarless Longline Puffer Coat, M&S, €95

Per Una padded collarless longline puffer coat, M&S, €95 

STYLE NOTES:

VESTED INTERESTS: Get extra wear time from a denim jacket or chunky knit with a layered quilted gilet.

VOLUME CONTROL: Reign in augmented silhouettes with adjustable sleeve widths and Velcro straps; tie waist belts and waistband toggles; side vents and popper closures.

BERRY NICE: We love the Sweaty Betty x Halle Berry ‘Luna’ longline bomber. Not only is it lovely to look at; it’s also water-resistant and padded with recycled down.

CARRY ON: Roomy yet takes up little room, a quilted carry tote is an all-in-one solution for demanding days on the go.

