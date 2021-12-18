Weekend Loves: Cork hampers, natural skincare products, and more

A great book for music lovers

‘Vinyl World — You Spin Me Right Round’ is a terrific read for lovers of great music and vinyl. It’s the story of the record’s place in the history of pop culture, media and technology. There’s lots to explore including how records are made, significant album cover art, record stores and record bars around the world, as well as the most expensive and popular records of all time. 208 pages, hardcover. teNeues. 173 color and 25 black-and-white photographs. Text: German, English. €39.90

Dr Hauschka’s organic products are formulated using natural ingredients to soothe and nourish the skin and the brand has a great range of gift options for lovers of natural skincare this Christmas including the Refreshing Shower Set (€39.95) and Everyday Essentials Set (€29.95). The Luxury Face Care Set (€44.95) contains all you need for the perfect three-step skincare regime.

The Bakestone ‘Best of Cork’ Hamper, shines a light on those creating culinary delights in Cork. The hamper is just one of those on offer at the café and shop and contains treats including Badger & Dodo coffee, Rebel Chilli hot sauce, Joe’s Farm vegetable crisps, Bakestone jam, Youghal Honey, Mella’s Winter Spice Fudge and Hadji Bey’s Turkish Delight. €75

A focus on Irish at Arnotts this Christmas

The Christmas Market at Arnotts has an incredible array of Irish brands for both adults and children — from health and wellness to food and fashion. We love Orca Boards’ range of paddleboards, changing robes and swimsuits perfect for the water lovers in your life. The ‘Blubber Robe’, in silver or purple, claims to be the world’s warmest changing robe (€149), their ‘Belooga’ swimsuit features a cute Christmas pattern (€99) — and, for the ultimate gift, their SUP package (€499) contains everything you need to get out on the water.

Community-sourced Dublin gin

The Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box is a lovely gift for the socially-minded, gin-loving environmentalist this Christmas. The box contains a bottle of Stillgarden Social Gin — Ireland’s first community-sourced gin — made with fresh botanicals such as juniper, mint, rosehips and rowan berries from the Stillgarden community garden in Inchicore, Dublin 8. The gift box also comes with two glasses, two reusable copper straws and two gift cards for a community garden tour. €65

Luxury candles from Ireland’s oldest business

Rathbornes 1488 is Ireland’s oldest registered company and one of the oldest registered companies in the world. Who better, then, to illuminate Christmas with a beautifully presented gift set? Perfect for the festive season is the Cedar, Cloves and Ambergris set containing a double-wick candle and a diffuser. The Dublin Tea Rose, Oud and Patchouli Set is perfect for those who love a romantic scent and will work well into the new year and beyond. €90

A Drop D’Issey — optimistic and reassuring

The iconic perfume L’Eau d’Issey takes us straight back to when it was released 30 years ago and we have loved it ever since, so the new fragrance for women by Issey Miyake, A Drop d’Issey, piqued our interest. This joyful, optimistic scent is presented in a bottle inspired by a water droplet and combines natural and manmade ingredients to capture the scent of lilac — a flower that does not easily give up its scent — with almond milk, orange blossom, rose and star anise to create a cosy, reassuring scent. Optimism and reassurance — how very timely.

30ml €53; 50ml €81; 90ml €99.

Discount decorations before big day

Christmas lights blown again? You don't have to wait until after the big day to pick up some last minute decorations. Woodies has 70pc off its festive range, from trees to baubles, Santas to Snowmen, wreaths to festive florals.