Beauty hack: Can a banana peel eye mask get rid of dark circles?

The hack

Using banana peel to relieve that most persistent beauty bugbear: dark circles (or periorbital dark circles, if we’re being fancy) under the eyes.

The promise

An old trick revivied on TikTok makes an under-eye mask from banana peel.

The test

The causes of dark circles vary – genetics, age, lifestyle and skin type can all play a part. Using a retinol-based product to stimulate plumping collagen can help a little, but I get the allure of the banana skin hack, because it is known to be nutrient-rich – and some retinols can irritate the skin.

I take the skin, and scoop out the white fibres inside with a spoon – some users then suggest mixing this with aloe vera gel – before applying it under my eyes for 10 minutes.

While I understand that the mildly exfoliating salicylic acid in the banana skin could lighten my dark circles, after a week, and three tries, I can see no difference at all. I try using just the peel itself, cut into strips and placed directly under my eyes.

Instead, I end up with a “phloem bundle” (a banana string) stuck in my eyelashes.

The verdict

If you have a banana skin handy, why not? But realistically, using a retinol-based eye cream and a concealer – and seeing a specialist if you’re concerned – is the way to go.

