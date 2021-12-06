Bargain Hunter: Christmas flowers, hot water bottles and antigen tests for €1.99

Winter warmers

Is it just us or has Winter just arrived in the last week? Keep yourself cosy with the DeVielle 75cm long hot water bottle reduced to €19.95 in McCauley’s pharmacies (originally €29.95).

Or treat yourself to the adorable Warmies 9'' Warm Hugs Fully Heatable Cuddly Toy scented with French Lavender, reduced to €12 in Lloyds Pharmacy (originally €15).

Personalised Hot Water Bottle Cover To Keep You Warm, €18.13, notonthehighstreet.com

If you’re gifting a hot water bottle, the personalised Hot Water Bottle Cover from Sparks and Daughters is super cute. Available at notonthehighstreet.com, €18.13.

Household bargains

Persil Non Bio Washing Powder 37 Washes, €8.76

Stock up on household products in Supervalu this week, with a range of cleaning products, laundry powders and toilet blocks half price.

Save big on Persil Bio or Non Bio Washing Powder 37 Washes was €17.52, now €8.76, or Surf Capsules Tropical 33 Wash was €14, now €7.

Remove stubborn stains and prevent colour transfer with Vanish Oxi Advance Laundry Booster Powder, down from €20, to just €10.

A selection of Cillit Bang, Flash, Domestos and Cif products are also half price. All offers end December 8.

Floral power

Winter Wonderland bouquet from just €42.99 at teleflorist.ie

A surprise bouquet always goes down well.

Treat yourself or a loved one to some fresh flowers with flowersdirect.ie who are offering €10 off a number of their bestselling bouquet’s for the month of December.

Or go for a beautiful festive arrangement with Teleflorist.ie’s offers on Christmas flowers including this stunning Winter Wonderland bouquet from just €42.99 (originally €57.99) featuring red carnations and scented red lilies with subtle green foliage, pine cones and hypericum berries.

The Christmas Rose and Freesia bouquet from €37.99 (originally €47.99) contains a beautiful mix of luxurious red roses and white freesia, complemented with green pistache. Both also come with free Guylian chocolates.. we won’t say no.

Christmas cacti from B&Q, €4

You can also get classic red Poinsettias from just €1.89 in Lidl at the moment, or head to B&Q for a fun Christmas theme Cactus in a decorative pot (€4).

Antigen tests

A number of supermarkets and pharmacies around the country have slashed the price of antigen tests in recent weeks following initial moves by Lidl and Mr Price which saw antigen tests being sold for as little as €1.99 per test.

Hygisun Covid SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen test

Mr Price is still offering the best bang for your buck with the Hygisun antigen test going for €1.99, while Lidl’s Genrui Biotech Inc SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test kits are €2.99.

Tesco’s Mp Biomedicals Rapid Sar-Cov-2 Antigen Test is also €2.99, as is Aldi’s Deepblue Antigen Test. Healthwave pharmacies are offering a 10 pack of AllTest COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for €29.90 (€2.99 per test) while McCauley’s pharmacies are offering a 5 pack of Boson Biotech Rapid Antigen Tests for €15 (€3 per test).

M&M's & Friends Medium Selection Box

Get sorted for Christmas with a range of scrumptious selection boxes in the 3 for €9 deal at Tesco including Maltesers And Friends, Galaxy Christmas Collection, Hershey’s 4 Bar Collection and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Offer ends Christmas Eve. In Dunnes Stores, you can get 3 for €5, with Skittles & Friends Medium Selection Box, M&Ms & Friends Medium Selection Box and Cadbury Medium Santa Selection Box in the offer. Deal valid until December 24.