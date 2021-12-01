Not just for spring: 10 ways to wear winter florals this season

Your midnight garden awaits
Not just for spring: 10 ways to wear winter florals this season

Why wait until spring?

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Winter’s floral prints boast nocturnal energy. Grounded yet enigmatic, considered yet vibrant, their presence on the trend landscape indicates that no season is ever dormant. Why wait until spring? We’ve got ten ways to seed your wardrobe with weather-worthy blooms. Your midnight garden awaits.

Love Drop florals silk stretch satin shirt, €445; floral silk stretch satin gather dress, €525, Ganni
Dries Van Noten floral panelled single-breasted coat, Brown Thomas, €1,230
Floral print midi dress, Zara, €49.95
Ruffled floral print mini dress, Zara, €49.95
‘Jules’ long sleeve mini dress, €311_ ‘Mel’ maxi dress, €417, Rixo
The 'Villanelle' dress, The Vampire’s Wife, €832.95
The mini visiting bag, The Vampire’s Wife, €317.95
Love Drop heavy satin kaftan, Ganni, €325
‘Georgie’ floral tie neck top, Rixo, €219
Loulerie, €199
STYLE NOTES:

  • `TIS THE SEASON: Look to richer colourways like brown, blue, and perennial black to anchor whimsical blossoms.
  • USE YOUR ILLUSION: Floral edging and panelling lends itself to a more strategic silhouette.
  • NICE ACCENT: Not a darling bud? Accessories are a low-commitment way to grow into the trend.
  • PRINTS CHARMING: Layer a polo neck beneath a floral dress; pair with knee boots and a check coat for an unusual seasonal pairing.

