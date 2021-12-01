Not just for spring: 10 ways to wear winter florals this season

Winter’s floral prints boast nocturnal energy. Grounded yet enigmatic, considered yet vibrant, their presence on the trend landscape indicates that no season is ever dormant. Why wait until spring? We’ve got ten ways to seed your wardrobe with weather-worthy blooms. Your midnight garden awaits.
Ganni €445 and €525
Brown Thomas, €1,230
Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95
Rixo, €311 & €417
The Vampire’s Wife, €832.95
The Vampire’s Wife, €317.95
Ganni, €325
Rixo, €219
Loulerie, €199
- Look to richer colourways like brown, blue, and perennial black to anchor whimsical blossoms.
- Floral edging and panelling lends itself to a more strategic silhouette.
- Not a darling bud? Accessories are a low-commitment way to grow into the trend.
- Layer a polo neck beneath a floral dress; pair with knee boots and a check coat for an unusual seasonal pairing.