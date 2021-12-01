Shop local: 10 Irish made gifts to give this Christmas

Irish designers have you covered when it comes to giving the gift of style
Irish designers have you covered when it comes to giving the gift of style

Buying local has never looked so good

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

As the madness of the festive season descends upon us, finding that perfect gift can leave us a little overwhelmed. Luckily Irish designers have you covered when it comes to giving the gift of style. From luxurious accessories that will last a lifetime to unique ready-to-wear designs, buying local has never looked so good.

Roisin Dubh Dress &amp; Cape by Eadach
Be inspired by the mystical legends of home as seen at Éadach.

Touch And Go

Silk Scarf, €55, Jennifer Rothwell
The most versatile of gifts, the silk scarf is this season’s most loved accessory, €55, Jennifer Rothwell.

Blue Lagoon

Blue Topaz Rosa Pendant, €570, Stonechat Jewellers
Adorn a loved one in the stunning aquamarine hues of the deep sea with a blue topaz gem, €570, Stonechat Jewellers.

Eastern Delights

Kimono, €320, Susan Hunter
‘Tis the season to enjoy the decadence of a silk kimono on Christmas morning, €320, Susan Hunter.

#ieloves: Hands Down

Leather Gloves, €165, Paula Rowan
Given the House of Gucci seal of approval, these leather gloves are an A-List gift, €165, Paula Rowan.

Get Into The Groove

The Heidi Earrings,€36, Luna Ray
For the lover of all things ‘80s, a statement earring makes for the perfect gift, €36, Luna Ray.

Sequin Lining

Sequin Cuff Grey Sweater, €110, Lucy Nagle
Festive wear calls for a sprinkling of sequins, €110, Lucy Nagle.

Bags Of Character

Green Tote Bag, €265, Peelo
A bag for life is the gift that keeps giving season after season, €265, Peelo.

Frill Seeker

Frill Joggers, €25, To Dye For By Johanna at Arnotts
Give the gift of comfort just for the frill of it, €25, To Dye For By Johanna at Arnotts.

Inspired By

Inspirational Hoodie, €29, Shauna Maria
Wrap your favourite person up in the warmth of inspirational words in a cosy hoodie, €29, Shauna Maria.

