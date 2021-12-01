Shop local: 10 Irish made gifts to give this Christmas

As the madness of the festive season descends upon us, finding that perfect gift can leave us a little overwhelmed. Luckily Irish designers have you covered when it comes to giving the gift of style. From luxurious accessories that will last a lifetime to unique ready-to-wear designs, buying local has never looked so good.
Be inspired by the mystical legends of home as seen at Éadach.
The most versatile of gifts, the silk scarf is this season’s most loved accessory, €55, Jennifer Rothwell.
Adorn a loved one in the stunning aquamarine hues of the deep sea with a blue topaz gem, €570, Stonechat Jewellers.
‘Tis the season to enjoy the decadence of a silk kimono on Christmas morning, €320, Susan Hunter.
Given the House of Gucci seal of approval, these leather gloves are an A-List gift, €165, Paula Rowan.
For the lover of all things ‘80s, a statement earring makes for the perfect gift, €36, Luna Ray.
Festive wear calls for a sprinkling of sequins, €110, Lucy Nagle.
A bag for life is the gift that keeps giving season after season, €265, Peelo.
Give the gift of comfort just for the frill of it, €25, To Dye For By Johanna at Arnotts.
Wrap your favourite person up in the warmth of inspirational words in a cosy hoodie, €29, Shauna Maria.