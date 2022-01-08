Weekend Loves: Recycled glasses frames; sustainable Irish trainers; ReFunk furniture

Listen

Book of Leaves is an Irish podcast about living sustainably hosted by environmental activist, Ceara Carney. Carney interviews a mix of business owners, activists, parents and scientists to find out about their eco journeys. No topic is left untouched in episodes on everything from consumerism to hedgehogs to cloth nappies.

Season 4 launches in March. Available from Castbox, Spotify, Google and Apple Podcasts.

Move

Movrs: new Irish footwear store

The new Irish footwear store, Movrs, is a great place to pick up some of the coolest sustainable trainers around. With more eco-labels coming on stream this year, the store already stocks brands such as the ethical ACBC which features vegan leather and bio-sourced materials and Zouri — an eco-friendly and vegan Portuguese brand.

They also stock Zespà, which comes from an ethos of local, ethical and more sustainable production, as well as vegan brands Saye and Flamingos’ Life. If you want to ‘buy less but buy better’ why not opt for their handmade DIS brand which allows you to create a customised shoe that is made to order uniquely for you in Italy?

Harry Street, Dublin 2 and online at movrs-store.com

Fix/ Hack/ Mend

Sugru

Invented by award-winning Irish woman, Jane Ní Dhulchaointigh, Sugru is the world’s first mouldable glue.

It’s an ideal tool for fixing, hacking and mending things. The Fix & Create Kit contains single-use packs of Sugru mouldable glue, a booklet with 12 crafty projects, tools and a tin for easy storage. Check out the Sugru social media channels for lots of great ideas on how to repair or renew your stuff.

Learn

Holly White: Detox and Nourish cooking demonstration on Saturday, February 5

Vegan author, blogger and cook, Holly White, will host her Detox and Nourish cooking demonstration on Saturday, February 5.

Join her for a 90-minute demo where she’ll show you how to create a satisfying and nourishing plant dense menu to include ginger shots, homemade almond milk, her favourite green juice and raw chocolate heaven smoothie as well as a vegan caesar salad and curried lentil stew.

All attendees will also receive White’s Introduction to Vegan Cooking ebook with more than40 plant-based recipes. The workshop takes place via Zoom. €22

Wear

Human Collective women's iconic crew, blue, €85

Irish brand, Human Collective, designs a range of sweatshirts and beanie hats made from sustainable and ethically-sourced materials perfect for those who want to make more sustainable fashion choices. Using an ‘equals' sign as its logo, the designers want to embody equality for everyone and €3 from the sale of each sweatshirt goes to Sports Against Racism Ireland (SARI), LGBT Ireland and the Irish Youth Foundation.

The sweatshirts are available in four different styles and several colours and are made from 85% GOTS certified organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. Human Collective is also Fair Wear Foundation certified. Sweatshirts from €70.

Donate or Upcycle

ReFunk — a sustainable approach to unwanted furniture

ReFunk is a female-owned startup founded by four friends from Trinity College. They’ve created a platform to support the circular economy by facilitating various stages of the upcycling process.

People can donate a piece of furniture, the piece will then be upcycled by one of a network of talented upcyclers and then sold to a new owner.

The goal is to provide sustainable, pre-loved, one-of-a-kind furniture to customers while also providing a sustainable way of disposing of unwanted furniture.

Look forward

Eco-savvy spectacle wearers will love Specsavers’ ReWear range. The frames are made from recycled plastic bottles and other innovative materials such as bio-based acetate.

With accreditation from Global Recycled Standard and Control Union, glasses in the 24-piece collection are inspired by the colours of nature with names to match including ‘Lavender’, ‘Elm’, ‘River’ and ‘Rain’. €129

Buy pre-loved

PAIR Mobile: Pre-owned phones and gadgets

Irish, family-owned business, PAIR Mobile, offers a selection of pre-loved phones and gadgets that are good for the planet and save you money too. All of their pre-loved smartphones have been rigorously tested and are refurbished with premium parts only.

Their pre-owned phones and devices come with a 12-month warranty and with stores in Cork, Limerick and Dublin it’s easier than ever to repair your phone or device thus minimising waste.