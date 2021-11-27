Form and function: the rise and rise of athleisure

The pandemic has changed much of our day-to-day lives, but one particular aspect that obviously has become front and centre is our health.

When lockdown first hit, the closure of gyms was bemoaned by most of the population because it robbed us of an outlet that helps us make the very best of ourselves, physically as well as mentally.

It seems natural then, that the clothing we wear for our daily exercise activities has gone upmarket.

Gym-goers now want an outfit that seamlessly takes them from fitness to luxe loungewear with ease.

Even prior to the pandemic, the past few years has seen a massive uprise in the market for athleisure wear around the world, as well as in Ireland — statistics suggest the athleisure is worth over $270 billion worldwide and growing - as more and more people want their clothing to be suitable for their own form of fitness, as well as being fashionable enough to wear during their downtime.

But it’s not just about wearing anything — quality activewear is now what appeals, by-and-large, to the masses.

City Sleek Pant €128, lululemon

By way of example, lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney is the latest gearing up to launch her own activewear line for women, ‘Cloo’ with its associated Instagram account alone getting over 12,000 followers days after it was announced (and before the range has even gone on sale), if that’s any indication that athleisure is here to stay.

Our culture and attitude to fitness has changed and evolved and with that, how we dress for it.

And when it comes to taking things up a notch, lululemon, specialists in designer sportswear, with their upcoming presence on the Irish high street, is testament to this growing appeal, as well as the fact that many are willing to pay a higher price tag for more casual-yet-flattering attire.

The brand first started selling in Ireland in 2017 when it opened a concession in Brown Thomas and last year, they saw a surge in sales as many took up yoga or other forms of at-home exercise throughout the lockdowns — concession sales soared by as much as 34%, to €2.59m.

Green Jacket €248 & Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater €128, lululemon

They are gearing up to open their first standalone store on Grafton Street on December 3. Alongside lululemon’s concessions within Brown Thomas Cork and Brown Thomas Dublin, this will be the first stand-alone store in Ireland, with further expansion planned for next year.

The opening of the Irish store also marks the 41st lululemon store in Europe, so it’s not just us that have been taken in by the appeal of athleisure.

Their latest legging, Instill Tight, a high-rise yoga legging with extra support, doesn’t come cheap at €108 (approx), but devotees say the leggings fit “like a second skin”.

In these pandemic times, athletic gear and leisurewear have become one.

3 Irish brands worth watching

Cloo:

Irish influencer Louise Cooney has recently launched her very own athleisure label, Cloo. The pieces are “stylish, functional and flattering” she says.

The 29-year-old who hails from Limerick has been working on her collection, an active-wear range for women in a mix of fabrics and colours, in Dublin throughout lockdown.

Launched with seven styles in three colours — dusty pink, grey and black — prices run from €35 to €95, the pieces are available in sizes 6-18, with more to be added later.

“I realised how much I really love and get so much wear out of my activewear. I wanted to create my own collection that was stylish, practical, a great fit and price,” she said after revealing the range on Instagram.

Powercut:

Bronagh McKay from Ballymena started Powercut with her partner Craig Mulhall, from Co Carlow, after she returned from Australia and was unimpressed with the limited range of leisurewear that was available at a reasonable price in Ireland.

The range, containing leggings, tops to sports bras and accessories in a variety of colours, is designed in-house at their Dublin Offices with prices starting from €35.

The couple wanted the clothing to have variety and quality as a premium brand should minus the hefty price tag.

The pieces are ethically manufactured, and they have been working on plans to expand their offering.

Peachylean: colourful, and body-positive athleisure

Peachylean:

This colourful, popular Irish range was the brainchild of founder Sharon Keegan. She has been very open about the fact that the idea hit after she had a baby and, subsequently struggling with postnatal depression, she spent a lot of time in the gym.

She soon realised what couldn’t find on the market: supportive, comfortable, excellent quality leggings that would not only support a woman’s shape, but would also help give them confidence and self-esteem.

And so Peachylean was born.

From leggings to hoodies, t-shirts and beanies as bright and bold as you - this is activewear that makes a statement.

Prices start from €18.50.