Five places to buy matching PJs for all the family for the Late Late Toy Show

Penneys

Penneys has launched its full Toy Show collection for Christmas 2021 and for the seventh year running, the pyjamas will also raise funds for a worthy cause.

Late Late Toy Show collection

The much-loved RTÉ Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and children (€12) are back made using sustainable cotton and Penneys is donating €100,000 to the Children’s Health Foundation. It will donate some of the highly sought after pyjamas to some of the children in hospitals so they can wear them while watching the show.

Late Late Toy Show Snuddies

Don’t fancy standard pyjamas? New for 2021 in Penneys is the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show fleece snuddie for adults (€19) and kids (€16).

BabyBoo.ie

BabyBoo’s unique, functional, and sustainable products for children extends this year to a gorgeous organic cotton Christmas tree-adorned Heirloom Cuddle Blanket (€100).

BabyBoo.ie's Christmas Cuddle Heirloom Blanket

The special blanket is designed for all members of the family to snuggle underneath, ideal for Late Late Toy Show viewing as a family. The blanket even has a space for a personalised embroidered message or family name.

Dunnes Stores

Check family pyjamas from Dunnes Stores

There is a huge selection of family pyjamas at Dunnes this Christmas. From Leigh Tucker Willow’s red fairisle pattern to a check-style set for all the family (from €5), everyone from daddy to the dog can get a festive makeover in time for the Toy Show.

All pyjama ranges are available in store now and can also be ordered online.

Marks and Spencer

Kids' Santa Paws Family Pyjama Set from Marks and Spencer

The cosy and playful Christmas pyjamas collection from Marks and Spencer is available for all the family this year, including the family pet. It includes festive prints on matching pyjama sets (from €10) to help you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Ideal for that perfect family selfie during the Late Late Toy Show, the family Christmas pyjamas are available in a range of styles to suit all festive fashion tastes.

Aldi

Blue Christmas Onesie from Aldi

This is one for anyone watching the Toy Show on the Player at the weekend instead of live on Friday night.

Available from your local Aldi supermarket’s middle aisle this Sunday, these Christmas onesies for grown-ups (€14.99) and smallies (€7.99) are a great way to stay cosy while rewatching the Toy Show.

Choose from a reindeer design with antlers on the hood or a fair isle print with pockets.