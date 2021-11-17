Penneys reveals full selection of Late Late Toy Show PJs and goodies

It’s become as much a Christmas tradition as the Late Late Toy Show itself: the matching jammies for the kids to wear while watching Tubridy and co on a special Friday night in November.

Now, Penneys has shared the first look at its full Toy Show collection for Christmas 2021 and it looks amazing.

For the seventh year running, the popular retailer is selling Toy Show-themed pyjamas which will also raise funds for a worthy cause.

As part of this year’s partnership, Penneys is donating €100,000 to the Children’s Health Foundation, and it will donate some of the highly sought after pyjamas to some of the children in hospitals so they can wear them while watching the show.

Late Late Toy Show Family PJs.

“Since our partnership began, Penneys have generously donated €365,000 which supports all the doctors, nurses, frontline teams and researchers in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres in our goal of ensuring every sick child has the very best chance,” says Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Children’s Health Foundation.

“Over the year, the Penneys RTÉ Late Late Toy Show range has become a lovely part of the tradition we have in our hospitals around the night to help bring some special treatment and excitement. With that, we are delighted that Penneys is still donating pyjamas for the children who will be watching from our hospitals on the night.”

New for 2021 is the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show fleece snuddie for adults (€19) and kids snuddie (€16).

The much-loved RTÉ Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and children (€12) are back made using sustainable cotton, under the Primark Cares label.

For the littlest viewers, there is a baby sleepsuit and bib set (€10) and even a printed pet outfit (€8) for furry family members.

Late Late Toy Show Owl Mask €3.

The range also includes the all-important Christmas wishlist, part of the letter to Santa pack (€2), owl footie socks (€5) and an eye mask (€3) for a festive dream-filled sleep.

The new collection is on sale in Penneys stores nationwide now with pyjamas scheduled to arrive in store over the weekend. The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, November 26.