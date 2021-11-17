Nine pops of colour to brighten up your winter wardrobe

In the dark days of winter, give your wardrobe the lifeline it deserves with an explosion of colour. From the runways of Balmain to Gucci, designers have gone against the status quo – rainbow brights have replaced the usual sombre tones. Take note and infuse your winter look with the vibrancy of zesty oranges and shocking pink for an instant serotonin hit.

#ieloves: Wrap Star

Print Skirt, €118 Afore After

Choose a funky remix of abstract print in shocking pink to bring star quality to your winter wardrobe, €118, Afore After.

Colour Vision

Pleated Silk Midi Dress, €1,490, Victoria Beckham at BT

Stand out from the crowd in an eye-catching red midi dress, €1,490, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.

Purple Reign

Cowl Neck Shirt, €40, River Island

Reign supreme amongst the fashion set in regal tones, €40, River Island.

Twinkle Toes

Green Jewel Mule, €185, Kurt Geiger

Let your toes sparkle on the dance floor in bejewelled heels, €185, Kurt Geiger.

Energy Boost

Orange Joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen

Give your leisurewear a burst of vibrant energy with bright orange joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Crayola Clash

Check Cardigan, €290, Stine Goya

Darker days call for stepping out of your comfort zone into a world of colour, €290, Stine Goya.

Blue Bloods

Blue Blazer, €59.95, Zara

Blazing blue adds extra edge to the uniform transitional blazer, €59.95, Zara.

Zing Thing

Orange Croc Bag, €49, & Other Stories

Let accessories put a touch of zing into your winter wardrobe, €49, & Other Stories

Collars Up

Detachable Collar, €55, Ganni

Perfect for the non-committed - the detachable collar allows you to dip into two trends at once, €55, Ganni.