Nine pops of colour to brighten up your winter wardrobe

In the dark days of winter, give your wardrobe the lifeline it deserves with an explosion of colour. From the runways of Balmain to Gucci, designers have gone against the status quo – rainbow brights have replaced the usual sombre tones. Take note and infuse your winter look with the vibrancy of zesty oranges and shocking pink for an instant serotonin hit.
Choose a funky remix of abstract print in shocking pink to bring star quality to your winter wardrobe, €118, Afore After.
Stand out from the crowd in an eye-catching red midi dress, €1,490, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.
Reign supreme amongst the fashion set in regal tones, €40, River Island.
Let your toes sparkle on the dance floor in bejewelled heels, €185, Kurt Geiger.
Give your leisurewear a burst of vibrant energy with bright orange joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen.
Darker days call for stepping out of your comfort zone into a world of colour, €290, Stine Goya.
Blazing blue adds extra edge to the uniform transitional blazer, €59.95, Zara.
Let accessories put a touch of zing into your winter wardrobe, €49, & Other Stories
Perfect for the non-committed - the detachable collar allows you to dip into two trends at once, €55, Ganni.