Weekend Loves: Gift ideas from vibrant jewellery to hand-painted pottery baubles

Steampod 3.0 x Barbie exclusively at Peter Mark

Young beauty mavens will love the new Steampod 3.0 x Barbie hair styler by L’Oréal Professionnel Paris. Available exclusively in Ireland at Peter Mark salons and online, the styler brings together the iconic Barbie pink and high tech hair technology in the ultimate styling tool to create styles from wavy to straight and everything in between. €275

petermark.ie

The TikTok guide for creative teens

Make a TikTok Every Day

Teenagers are notoriously difficult to buy for but this how-to guide to creating content for TikTok by The Washington Post’s resident ‘Tik Tok guy', Dave Jorgenson, should pique their interest. With featured interviews, advice and tips from successful TikTok stars including Cian Ducrot, Melissa Ong, Lozclaws and Jeffery Dang it should keep them busy and off their phones for, like, eh, five minutes. DK. ₤9.99 (approx €12)

dk.com

Aoife Scott

But, Do We Worry Enough. Aoife Scott

The first solo exhibition of Visual artist Aoife Scott is currently running at Fumbally Stables in Dublin. The regular trail runner and sea swimmer has tracked her swims and incorporated the tracks of those swims into her work. COLLIDE explores the artist's love of the natural world and the sea and is a call to action from this nature lover inviting the viewer to consider the marks and impressions that human consumption leaves on the planet. The exhibition is free.

Artworks can be purchased at Fumbally Stables or by contacting the artist directly via her website, aoifescott.ie

Great gifts for all the family at Designist

Designist Gluhwein mulled wine carafe €13.50

Now going strong for 11 years, through lockdowns and beyond, Designist in Dublin is one of the country’s best independent stores with a quirky, design-led offering that includes brilliant gifts for children and adults from Ireland and beyond. Current favourites are these Gluhwein carafes which, at €13.50, are great to bring along when calling on friends or family this winter. Look out for tech-free toys by Djeco; gin-making kits by Gin Etc.; delicate preserved cut plants by Korean company Slow Pharmacy; the really cool Gingko moon lamp that floats as if by magic; and stylish handbags by Encarnita. Irish brands in-store include The Irish Socksciety, Sam agus Nessa, The Nature of Things and The Handmade Soap Company. They have a great quirky card selection too.

shop.designist.ie

Punch above your weight this Kris Kindle

Punch Fable €45

Cork native Steph Sheahan handmakes her jewellery in her studio in the Limerick countryside and each piece is designed to reflect her life experiences and memories through her intuitive approach to colour. Her jewellery is really fun, vibrant and affordable and makes for great gifts for pals and Kris Kindle recipients with earrings starting at just €22. Find her jewellery at Nano Nagle Place and The Good Day Deli; and The Glucksman in Cork as well as stockists nationwide. The necklaces seen here are €45.

punchandfable.com

Reiss launches stylish childrenswear collection

Reiss for kids

For the first time ever, Reiss has applied its signature style to a cool new childrenswear collection that is bound to appeal to fans of the brand. Created by the same team that designs the adult collections, they've maintained signature styles such as suede jackets, fine knitwear and tailored coats perfect for Christmas Day or winter weddings. The range includes leisurewear items in the same earthy tones as the range for grown-ups. “This is the first time Reiss has designed for children, we listened to our customers and the children around us to help create this collection,” says Cork native and womenswear director at Reiss, Una Joyce.

reiss.com

Delightful handmade Christmas decorations

Brookwood polar bear

Brookwood Pottery makes the sweetest handmade decorations and this year’s selection includes a robin, a polar bear, a heart, Santa and a Christmas bauble as well as their ever-popular snowman. Each decoration is around 6 to 9cms in length, made with earthenware clay and hand-painted. A box of five costs €28.

brookwoodpottery.com