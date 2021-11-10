Ten ways for fashionistas to put their best boot forward

As we gingerly step into the colder months of winter, our little piggies are begging to be rebooted. Luckily for those of us with cold feet, there is an abundance of choice to dip our toes into. 
Ten ways for fashionistas to put their best boot forward

Green Knee-High Boots at Dune

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

From Simone Rocha’s chunky stompers to the sleek silhouettes of the knee-high at Paris Texas, putting your best boot forward is easy.

Green Knee-High Boots at Dune
Green Knee-High Boots at Dune

Get The Look: Leave everybody green with envy when you step out this winter, as seen at Dune London.

Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots, €125, Clarks at Oxendales
Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots, €125, Clarks at Oxendales

Buckle Up: March into winter in the everyday combat style boot, €125, Clarks at Oxendales.

Glitter Boot, €290, Nicki Hoyne
Glitter Boot, €290, Nicki Hoyne

#ieloves - All That Glitters: It’s never too early to bring on the sparkle and shine of the festive season, €290, Nicki Hoyne.

Chunky Leather Ankle Boots Wide Fit,€82.50, Simply Be
Chunky Leather Ankle Boots Wide Fit,€82.50, Simply Be

Weather Resistant: An all-weather boot is a must for an Irish winter – make it chunky for a trend-worthy look, €82.50, Simply Be.

Warmlined boot, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Warmlined boot, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Winter Warmer: Make wearing heels comfy in a shearling-lined block heel boot, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Brown Croc Knee Boots, €100, River Island
Brown Croc Knee Boots, €100, River Island

Knees Up: Forever in vogue, the knee-high boot remains a winter staple, €100, River Island.

Ankle Boots, €189, Uterque
Ankle Boots, €189, Uterque

Chain Reaction: Gold embellishments add extra interest to the winter boot, €189, Uterqüe.

Black ankle boots, €225, Arket
Black ankle boots, €225, Arket

Golden Hour: Illuminate your after-dark look with a glimmer of gold, €39.95, Zara.

Back To Black: The classic black ankle boot hits all the style notes of the winter season, €225, Arket.

Red Boots, €245, Essentiel Antwerp
Red Boots, €245, Essentiel Antwerp

Colour Burst: Inject some much-needed serotonin to your winter wardrobe with a flash of red, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.

Read More

Tiger Queen: Nine ways to wear animal print for a bold winter look

More in this section

Royalty - Prince and Princess of Wales Visit to Canada Mother-in-law knows best: Five times Kate and Meghan were inspired by Diana’s style
Tiger Queen: Nine ways to wear animal print for a bold winter look Tiger Queen: Nine ways to wear animal print for a bold winter look
Smiling young women applying moisturiser to her face Skin Nerd: My holy grail skincare ingredient? It's Vitamin A - and are you ready for retinol?
#ieStyle
Ten ways for fashionistas to put their best boot forward

Product Watch: Men — make the most of your skin by choosing the best cleanser for your type 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices