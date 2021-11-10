Ten ways for fashionistas to put their best boot forward

From Simone Rocha’s chunky stompers to the sleek silhouettes of the knee-high at Paris Texas, putting your best boot forward is easy.

Get The Look: Leave everybody green with envy when you step out this winter, as seen at Dune London.

Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots, €125, Clarks at Oxendales

Buckle Up: March into winter in the everyday combat style boot, €125, Clarks at Oxendales.

Glitter Boot, €290, Nicki Hoyne

#ieloves - All That Glitters: It’s never too early to bring on the sparkle and shine of the festive season, €290, Nicki Hoyne.

Chunky Leather Ankle Boots Wide Fit,€82.50, Simply Be

Weather Resistant: An all-weather boot is a must for an Irish winter – make it chunky for a trend-worthy look, €82.50, Simply Be.

Warmlined boot, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Winter Warmer: Make wearing heels comfy in a shearling-lined block heel boot, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Brown Croc Knee Boots, €100, River Island

Knees Up: Forever in vogue, the knee-high boot remains a winter staple, €100, River Island.

Ankle Boots, €189, Uterque

Chain Reaction: Gold embellishments add extra interest to the winter boot, €189, Uterqüe.

Black ankle boots, €225, Arket

Golden Hour: Illuminate your after-dark look with a glimmer of gold, €39.95, Zara.

Back To Black: The classic black ankle boot hits all the style notes of the winter season, €225, Arket.

Red Boots, €245, Essentiel Antwerp

Colour Burst: Inject some much-needed serotonin to your winter wardrobe with a flash of red, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.