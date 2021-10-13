Five new make up products that look great and last all day

Longer wear-time is a promise made about so much new makeup. Blame it on Instagram, but beauty companies do seem to understand we want to maintain camera-ready makeup while refreshing it less.

I try not to use long-wear products every day, as they can disrupt some of my skin’s self-protective functions (eg, sebum production and perspiration), for hours at a time. They are also harder to remove completely without double cleansing, which I am less likely to do well if I’ve been out late. The ingredients that help them adhere to the face (eg, isododecane, alkyl silicone and acrylates copolymers) are not harmful but frequent wear can lead to dryness, especially on the lips.

That said, everyone wants a look they’ve fussed over to last, and you can always alternate with tinted moisturiser. In makeup, as in life, it’s all about balance. If you have dry skin, you probably don’t need to buy something specifically for its long-wearing properties as it is oil that breaks down makeup. Those with oily and combination skin may find it frustrating that there is no industry standard to which long-wear promises are tested, but these launches are persistently pretty.

KVD Beauty’s ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour, €27.00 at boots.ie

Do you still contour your face before a night out? It’s not a look that’s been on the catwalk in a while, but one could argue that models never needed it to begin with. The rest of us can sculpt all-day vertiginous cheekbones with KVD Beauty’s new ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour, a vegan formula that create instant hollows under the bone and natural-looking dimension by contrast.

The liquid-gel swipes on evenly, leaving you more time to buff it to perfection. Unlike the creamy coverage of most contour sticks, ModCon has a viscous clear base (a mixture of glycerin and propanediol) loaded with dark pigments that work like an actual shadow. It creates a smooth finish and second-skin feel. Not always modish but certainly convenient, then, and available in eight shades.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner, €26 at brownthomas.com

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Rose Cuivre, €26 at brownthomas.com

Eyeliner is the long-wearing product I wear most often; it is hard to refresh it perfectly and taking it off and starting again is awkward on the go. Chanel’s Stylo Yeux Waterproof is always reliable and now available in seven new shades. They’re all a change from classic black but still very flattering — from the graphite grey to matte prune and yellow gold.

I like the coppered pink ‘Rose Cuivre’ best, it enlivens every eye colour but anything with copper makes blue ‘pop’ so well. As usual, you only need one swipe of this product to create a bold, even line. It is humidity-, tear- and oil-proof and does not run or smudge. You can apply it along the upper lash line for a subtle look that emphasises your lashes, wear it as a kohl, or extend it in gradually thickening lines toward the outer corners for haute couture show glamour.

Sisley Phyto-Teint Nude, €75 at brownthomas.com

Oil-free foundation is usually made to last all day but that doesn’t mean it can’t feel fresh. Sisley’s new Phyto Teint Nude has a water-infused formula that creates a natural-matte finish whilst hydrating the skin. They’ve added hyaluronic acid to keep skin plumped and lightly moisturised throughout the day, as well as kiwi extract for a mild antioxidant effect.

This foundation is semi-sheer and forms a light film. Combined with flaw-blurring mica crystal, the effect is ‘your skin but better.’

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Shadow, €27 at Arnotts.ie

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Shadow in Space Cowboy, €27 at Arnotts.ie

Urban Decay’s 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow is shed-proof glitter eye makeup that doesn’t feel sticky. This was enough to make it a party favourite and it just got an vegan upgrade, as well as five new shades and up to 16-hour wear. You can flash from above the lashes with these crease-free shadows, though to me they look best used sparingly, maybe saved for the inner corners.

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink, €32.50 at brownthomas.com and selected retailers

Lancome Absolu Rouge Drama Ink in 525, €32.50 at brownthomas.com and selected retailers

Who doesn’t love a dramatic red lip? The lady with lipstick all over her teeth, that’s who, and Lancôme has a new way to save you from Miss Geist moments. This lip ink is a water-in-oil emulsion that creates a thin, densely coloured film. It is budge-proof, and the petal-shaped applicator makes it easy to apply neatly.

The formula has Grand Cru De Rose, a Provence-grown ingredient that is thought to help skin replenish itself (though it's unlikely to effectively penetrate the lips), as well as hyaluronic acid that may plump the surface temporarily, depending on your skin’s condition. It has a semi-matte finish and comes in 18 shades.