Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe

Give this 1970s fabric favourite a 2021 twist and enjoy it as an alternative to denim
Over the decades, cord's style kudos has evolved

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

It’s the retro trend that has become a fashion perennial. As the go-to fabric of the ‘70s, corduroy can feel a little dated. However, over the decades, its style kudos has evolved, making it an interesting alternative to denim. This time around, expect to see an array of hues from the traditional brown to bright bubble-gum shades.

Get The Look

Powder pink boiler suit, Oliver Bonas
Powder pink boiler suit, Oliver Bonas

Fully embrace the corduroy trend in a contemporary powder pink boiler suit as seen at Oliver Bonas.

Small Wonder

Cord Skirt, €11, Penneys
Cord Skirt, €11, Penneys

Nail two trends in one with a cord mini, €11, Penneys.

Dusty Roads

Shirt Dress, €78.50, Fatface
Shirt Dress, €78.50, Fatface

Create a relaxed street style look in an oversized dusty pink shirt-dress, €78.50, Fatface.

On The Prairie

Skirt, €480, Shrimps
Skirt, €480, Shrimps

Pretty details give a subtle nod the original ‘70s prairie style, €480, Shrimps.

Off-White

Cord Trousers, €50, Weekday
Cord Trousers, €50, Weekday

Opt for cream cord trousers as an autumnal alternative to summer’s white jeans, €50, Weekday.

#ieloves: Covet Thy Style

Courduroy Single-Breasted Coat ,€2,500, Prada at Brown Thomas
Courduroy Single-Breasted Coat ,€2,500, Prada at Brown Thomas

Leave everyone green with envy in an eye-catching investment piece, €2,500, Prada at Brown Thomas.

Get Shirty

Purple Cord Shirt, €95, French Connection at Next
Purple Cord Shirt, €95, French Connection at Next

Inject a dose of colour to your autumn wardrobe in popping purple, €95, French Connection at Next.

Blue Steel

Cord Trousers, €837, Brunello Cucinelli at Fartfetch
Cord Trousers, €837, Brunello Cucinelli at Fartfetch

A tapered fit makes the cord trouser office ready, €837, Brunello Cucinelli at Farfetch.

Buckets Of Style

Cord Bucket Hat, €9.99, H&M
Cord Bucket Hat, €9.99, H&M

Ease into the cord trend with the season’s must-have hat style, €9.99, H&M.

Raised Up

Cord Brogues, €650, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter
Cord Brogues, €650, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter

Raise your style game in trend-worthy sky-high cord wedges, €650, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter.

#ieStyle
Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month

Family Notices