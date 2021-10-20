Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe

It’s the retro trend that has become a fashion perennial. As the go-to fabric of the ‘70s, corduroy can feel a little dated. However, over the decades, its style kudos has evolved, making it an interesting alternative to denim. This time around, expect to see an array of hues from the traditional brown to bright bubble-gum shades.
Fully embrace the corduroy trend in a contemporary powder pink boiler suit as seen at Oliver Bonas.
Nail two trends in one with a cord mini, €11, Penneys.
Create a relaxed street style look in an oversized dusty pink shirt-dress, €78.50, Fatface.
Pretty details give a subtle nod the original ‘70s prairie style, €480, Shrimps.
Opt for cream cord trousers as an autumnal alternative to summer’s white jeans, €50, Weekday.
Leave everyone green with envy in an eye-catching investment piece, €2,500, Prada at Brown Thomas.
Inject a dose of colour to your autumn wardrobe in popping purple, €95, French Connection at Next.
A tapered fit makes the cord trouser office ready, €837, Brunello Cucinelli at Farfetch.
Ease into the cord trend with the season’s must-have hat style, €9.99, H&M.
Raise your style game in trend-worthy sky-high cord wedges, €650, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter.