Weekend Loves: Autumn tablescaping; mural-inspired knitwear; and spooky cocktails

Autumnal tablescaping with The Designed Table

PR guru and founder of The Designed Table, Tara O’Connor, has a beautiful new range of tablecloths, napkins, table runners, and accessories for those wishing to up their autumn tablescaping game. In time for Halloween, O'Connor's new range includes warm autumnal oranges, reds and greens as well as an orange take on her best-selling dahlia print and a fun retro autumn floral design featuring rich yellow, pink and orange flowers. Our favourites for this time of year though, have to be her large orange linen/ cotton mix napkins (€48 set of four) paired with her pumpkin napkin rings made in black mango wood (€32 set of four).

thedesignedtable.com

Knitwear collection inspired by Waterford Walls

€195 cobalt mix sweater vest Urban Aran

Founded in 2017, Urban Aran is a Waterford-based brand known for its knitted throws and accessories. Founder Christine Murphy has just launched her first fashion collection which is inspired by the impressive Waterford Walls street art programme, graffiti and tagging that can be seen around her adopted city of Waterford. The garments and accessories in this new collection are made from cruelty-free, certified Italian merino wool and each piece is designed to minimise waste — making this Urban Aran collection bright and brilliant in more ways than one. Sweater vest €195

urbanaran.com

Atmospheric handmade lighting by Copperfish

Copperfish Lighting

County Wicklow’s Copperfish ‘Tua’ wall light proved very popular at this year's Shoppe Object — New York’s coolest design fair. Copperfish is a family business that designs and makes beautiful lamps and lights primarily in ancient timber and this light will add a lovely ambiance to any room — whether placed in a reading nook or hallway. The lights can be purchased in pairs as bedside lamps. The texture of the ancient Irish oak is complemented by a natural hemp wire rope and the lamps can be wired or fitted with plugs making them extremely versatile. An oversized antique 4 watt LED bulb will provide a warm soft light that is good enough to read under but delicate enough to create the perfect ambience on dark autumn evenings. Single light: €150; Pair: €285

copperfish.ie

A heroic tale across the ages by Cork playwright Micheál Lovett

Realm of the Hare by Micheál Lovett

Acclaimed Cork playwright Micheál Lovett has just published his debut novel Realm of the Hare to much acclaim. This exciting, lyrical fantasy fiction novel is set in Kerry and Oxford and melds together myth, sorcery and the theme of climate change in a legendary tale of good versus evil and nature versus man. It tells the story of young Oxford girl Boudicca Moriarty who returns to her grandparents in Co. Kerry following the disappearance of her mother. A mysterious locket leads her to joining forces with the wild hare Finn as they journey to the ancient world of the Ullaunites — child warriors and defenders of nature — in Killarney National Park. Suitable for readers aged 12-plus.

Dixi Books London. Available at Eason, Waterstones, WHSmith, and Amazon.

Junk Kouture and Creative Ireland presents ‘Waking the Muse’ on RTÉ2

Techinee Nawaing (19) from Athlone, who stars in ‘Waking the Muse’

Junk Kouture has grown from small beginnings in Irish schools to launch in London, New York, Paris, Milan and the UAE.

A new film commissioned by Creative Ireland and Junk Kouture, ‘Waking the Muse’ by award-winning filmmaker Seán Treacy, 17, and Junk Kouture’s own Órla Morris Toolen, 21, debuts next week at the Savoy Cinema, Dublin, and airs afterwards on RTÉ2.

The film follows Techinee Nawaing, Cian Newman and Niamh Porter — three young creatives as they are challenged to work together to create a unique design made entirely from recycled materials to be modelled in New York for Climate Week NYC. ‘Waking the Muse’ is a celebration of the talent and resilience of young people and of the power of creativity and community to foster self-expression, sustainability and opportunity. A must-see for any creative young person or lover of design. Saturday, October 30 on RTÉ2 at 4.05pm.

junkkouture.com

From costumes to cocktails — Lidl’s scarily good Halloween range

Pumpkin carving kit from Lidl

Lidl Ireland has some great deals this Halloween that are perfect for trick or treating or simply doing the 'Monster Mash' at home. It's a one-stop-shop for all things Halloween with great deals on pumpkins, costumes, treats, and everything else you need to have a scarily good time. They have pumpkins in a whole range of sizes from 'mini monster' to 'giant' as well as pumpkin carving kits (€5.99) and a DIY pumpkin with paints perfect for kids (€9.99). Decorate your house with a spooky door knocker (€6.99), set your house alight with an LED projector (€17.99) or let the kids paint the town (blood?) red in a creepy costume (from €4.99). Lidl has also teamed up with mixologist Cal Byrne to create the ‘Púca Punch’ using the brand's apple, pear and raspberry cold pressed juice, Korol Premium Vodka, Bitterol Aperitivo and Valdobbiadene Superiore Prosecco so you can put to Boo! in booze this Halloween. In stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland while stocks last.

lidl.ie