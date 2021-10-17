Bargain Hunter - Spooktacular Halloween deals, half price gift sets and big savings on kids sports gear

Spooktacular sales

With spooky season right around the corner, you want to be able to get your treats, costumes and decorations at prices that won't give you a fright at the checkout. Checkout Home Store + More for a Halloween sale that won’t leave you spooked, with half price on all Halloween decorations, characters, lights, bakeware and bed linen. Their Lifesize Ground Breaking Skeleton, which appears to be emerging from the ground, is frighteningly fun and is now €11.49 (originally €22.99).

Pumpkin cushion, Home Store + More, €6.49

We also love this adorable Pumpkin Cushion priced at €6.49 (down from €12.99). In Lidl, you can pick up a Halloween bucket to store all those treats for just €1.99 alongside kids costumers for just €7.99 and adults costumes for €12.99. If you want to go all out, they're selling a Premier 400W Party Fog Machine for €34.99. They also have pumpkins from as little as €0.99.

20% off Fenty Beauty & Skin

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, €14.40, Boots

In honour of Black History month, Boots if offering 20% of Rihanna’s beauty and skincare brand Fenty, plus a free gift when you spend €35 on Fenty Skin.

As part of the sale you can pick up the popular PRO FILT’R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for €27.20 (originally €) which has a whopping 50 shades to choose from and the gorgeous Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer for €14.40 (originally €18).

JD Sports kids clothing sale

adidas Originals Linear All Over Print SS Tracksuit Children, €25, JD Sports

There are some massive bargains to be had in JD Sports kids clothing sale with discounts of up to 90%. Brands featured in the sale include McKenzie, adidas, Under armour, Nike, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger and Sonneti.

Some steals include the adidas Originals Linear All Over Print SS Tracksuit Children in baby blue for €25 (originally €55), a range of McKenzie Essential Swim Shorts for €5 (originally €20) and Tommy Hilfiger Girls' Essential Cycle Shorts for €10 (originally €30).

Harvey Norman’s birthday sale

Kenwood 5L kMix Stand Mixer, €324, Harvey Norman

The retailer is currently celebrating 18 years in Ireland and has an 18th birthday sale with everything from Garmin sports watches to air fryers, TVs and kitchen mixers. If you’re passionate about Bake Off, there’s a range of stand mixers on sale including the Kenwood 5L kMix Stand Mixer. At €324, it’s a €200 saving on its usual retail price.

If you’re in the market for a new sofa, armchair or footstool the retailer is currently offering up to 50% off a number of plush sofas including a €800 saving on the Pasha Corner Sofa (originally €1,999, now €1,999), a €500 saving on the Bard Large Sofa (originally €1,399, now €1,899) and a €200 saving on the Sienna Three Seater Sofa (originally €899, now €69).

Harvey Norman also have a best price guarantee and will match or beat competitors’ sale prices on the date you purchase or within 7 days of purchase which is always a plus.

Boots star gifts

Elizabeth Arden 8 Hours, 4 ways gift set, €29.50, Boots

In the run up to Christmas, it’s worth keeping an eye on Boots for their Star Gifts which often feature luxury product sets at half the price. The Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour, 4 Ways skincare gift set would be perfect for the skincare lover on your list.

It includes the full-size iconic Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant alongside their Intensive Hand Cream, All-Over Miracle Oil and Eight Hour Lip Protectant with SPF 15. The set also comes with a complimentary red envelope clutch. The set is currently on offer at €29.50 - half its usual price. Vita Liberata’s The Ultimate Glow - Limited Edition set is another great value gift set. It's currently on offer at €49.99, an €80 saving on its recommended retail price of €130.

The glow set includes some of the brands best loved products including the self-tanning anti-age serum, the body blur latte high-definition body makeup and the beauty blur latte primer and tinted moisturizer.