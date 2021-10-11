Bargain Hunter: Olaplex trial kit, vegan tan and the cutest furniture for kids' rooms

Gearing up for the great outdoors

If you’ve great plans for the outdoors this winter, or you just want some cosy comfort for dashing around the shops as the wind whips around you, Penneys has you covered. Their new outdoors collection features a range of items including hiking boots priced at just €26. The beige zip-up fleece (€25) looks like a snuggly fit, and there’s plenty of accessories to keep you warm from head to toe including the knitted beanie (€4), fleece snood (€5), fleece headband (€3 and water-resistant gloves (€6). In stores now.

Olaplex trial kit

Olaplex Intense Repair Kit, LookFantastic, €13.95

If you’ve been itching to try out Olaplex’s products but haven’t been able to justify the price tag, this is the deal for you. Look Fantastic are currently offering the brand’s Intense Single Use Repair Kit for just €13.95 (reduced from €16.95). The kit includes a 40ml bottle of Olaplex’s No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment and a 30ml bottle of the brand’s iconic No.3 Hair Perfector. Olaplex says the pair work in harmony to leave hair feeling “stronger and softer with a healthy-looking shine” - now who doesn’t want that? Shop lookfantastic.com

Kids Corner

Alva clothes rail, €27, Homesavers

If you have little ones at home, it'll be hard to resist Homesavers new children's furniture range. The Heidi chair available in cream or pink, might be pushing the boundaries of bargain hunters at €49.99, but it's so cute we can't resist. The Alva clothes rail (€27) is a practical and stylish addition to any little girl or boy's bedroom. Available in stores now.

Floral power

Floral midi dress, F&F at Tesco and on Next.ie, €20

Tesco's F&F range is always good for a bargain and this floral midi dress (€20) ticks all the trends! With balloon half sleeves and a belt, you can easily dress this up or down. For daytime wear pair it with chunky boots and a denim jacket, dress it up with a leather jacket and a pair of heels at night. Available in UK sizes 6 to 22 on Next.ie who stock a selection of Tesco's F&F clothing range.

Sustainable tanning

With every Vegan Tan product bought, eight plastic tan bottles will be collected from the environment

A Kildare-based tanning company is ticking all the boxes with a new tan that is Vegan Society Certified, cruelty-free, and fighting plastic waste. With each product sold, VeganTan promises to remove one pound of ocean-bound plastic from the environment - which translates to about 8 plastic tan bottles. Their own tanning bottles are made from sugar polymer and reclaimed plastic from the ocean. The range includes three Self-Tan Mousses in shades Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark alongside a Facial Tanning Mist - all priced at a cool €12.99. Available on vegantan.com.

Up your slipper game

Lava pointed flat mules in white broderie, ASOS, €7.60.jpg

Asos have a few gems amongst their on-going shoe sale at present and their lava pointed flat mules in white broderie are a definite bargain at €7.60, down from €17.99. We're pretty sure these are not meant to be worn as slippers, but they're definitely the first step in moving from your WFH fluffy socks / slipper combo to proper shoes. Available in UK sizes 2 to 11.

River Island sale

Included in the River Island sale is a gorgeous oversized hoody in stone (€24) with matching leggings (€12).

Fashion lovers looking for a bargain should log on to RiverIsland.com where the retail giant is currently offering up to 60% off in a sale spanning Womenswear, Menswear, Boys and Girls clothing. Included in the sale is a gorgeous oversized hoody in stone (reduced from €67 down to €24) with matching leggings (reduced to €12, originally €24). There's a good selection of midi dresses on sale, including a classic black ribbed bodycon for €19 (reduced down from €30) and a black spot frill midi dress for €35 (originally €50).