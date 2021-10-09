Weekend Loves: How to get your hands on a Brown Thomas Advent Calendar

Boost children’s gut health with AYA

If you want to boost your children’s immunity this winter then look to AYA’s kids range which is specially formulated for children and babies to help support their development and immune systems. With more and more research proving the link between good gut health and overall health, the new Kids Crunchy Bio is a great way to boost their gut health — a once-a-day supplement specifically formulated for children and packed with billions of bacteria to support the digestion and the immune system. The blackcurrant-flavoured crunchy tablets are dairy-, gluten- and GMO-free and suitable for children aged three-plus.

€12.95 ayasupplements.ie and pharmacies nationwide.

Great surprises in store with the luxurious Brown Thomas Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar

Brown Thomas has always been a key destination when it comes to the most iconic brands in beauty so there’s no doubt that their first-ever luxurious Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar will sell out. Launching on October 14, it is packed with 25 skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair care products from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, NARS, Laura Mercier, Escentric Molecules, and Yves Saint Laurent. Containing a mix of full and deluxe-sized treats, each drawer is filled with cult classics and must-have products. Worth more than €690, the Advent calendar costs €295 and is surely the ultimate beauty treat this Christmas season. Sign up now to be first in line or shop at Brown Thomas Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway from October 14. brownthomas.com

Cook up a storm with the new series from Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan returns to our screens this Wednesday with his new series Donal’s Family Kitchen bringing us tried and tested, time-saving recipes for winter evenings. He’ll be showing us some of his family’s favourite dishes: think cheesy beef shin lasagne, smoky chicken tacos and speedy pasta — great dishes for everyday dinners and meals with family and friends. There’s also a focus on baking in the series with family-friendly cinnamon buns, a 'funfetti' cake, and a quick fix lemon curd pudding. Donal’s Family Kitchen airs every Wednesday at 7.30pm from October 13. His latest book Everyday Cook is available in bookshops now.

Sparkling gems for a great cause from Seoidín

Following the success of last year’s campaign which saw the founder of Irish jewellery brand Seoidín, Maureen Harrison, raise €6,600 for Breast Cancer Ireland, the brand has just launched a new campaign in support of suicide prevention charity, Pieta House. Harrison has created a special edition piece for the campaign — an emerald-green gem pendant. The piece is available from Seoidín shops in Dublin, Limerick and Clare and in her online store and 100% of proceeds from the sale of the necklaces will go to Pieta House. €100, seoidin.com

New-season fashion at Dundrum Town Centre

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe post-lockdown then make a trip to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin this season where you'll find a wide range of brands to suit all tastes and styles. For everyday essentials with a twist check out cult label Anine Bing at BT2; look to Danish brand, Selected, for affordable on-trend pieces; and to Pinko at Harvey Nichols for bright prints and great knitwear. British brand, Hobbs, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and marks the occasion with the launch of a great winter collection featuring stylish coats, jackets and accessories in classic colours of camel, navy, red and chocolate brown. Pictured is the Carima wool-blend coat (€300) and the Hampton leather crossbody bag (€180).

dundrum.ie

Colourful and creative Irish socks for happy feet

Irish brand Sock Co Op is taking sock design seriously this season with the launch of 11 new designs in their bright and brilliant collection of Ireland-inspired socks. Perfect for cosy toes this winter why not dip your toes into the Dublin Docklands with their Poolbeg Towers design; take giant steps in their Giant’s Causeway design; or hop into history with the Rock of Cashel, Round Tower and Ancient East designs? The Cork ones feature Cobh Cathedral, colourful terraced cottages and sunny skies.

With socks to represent many of Ireland’s counties and famous destinations too they make great gifts for loved ones living abroad. The socks are designed in Ireland and made in Europe using Oekotex 100 certified cotton yarns. Christmas gift boxes launch this month. Stockists include the National Gallery of Ireland, MOLI, IMMA, Designs Of Ireland, Blarney Woollen Mills and Arnotts. €9.95 per pair. sockcoop.com