10 classic pieces to add to your wardrobe for an autumn look that never goes out of date 

We all know fashion is fickle but style never fades. Amongst the ever-changing trends, there are the classic hits that supersede the latest must-have. To make seasonal dressing easier cultivate your wardrobe with staple pieces that you will wear every day. Mix these classics with a current trend for a subtle approach to staying in vogue.
Create the perfect autumnal look with classic pieces as seen at Hobbs available at the Dundrum Town Centre.
Woven detailing gives the black bag the style kudos it deserves, €112.50, Dune at Oxendales.
Wrap up warm this winter in a classic wool-blend funnel coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Jogger style leather trousers make casual wear street style worthy, €275, Manley.
Give the white shirt an interesting twist with a monochrome print, €149, Magee 1866.
A 21st century chunky sole creates a modern interpretation of a classic, €179, & Other Stories.
The sartorial power of the floral midi dress continues making it a must-have wardrobe staple, €90, Oliver Bonas
Revive your denim with an old classic bootcut jean, €121, Levi’s at Next.
Keep things sweet in powder blue as you ease into autumn wear, €89, Uterqüe.
Master the art of French style with a Parisian classic, €9.99, Parfois.