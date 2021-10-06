10 classic pieces to add to your wardrobe for an autumn look that never goes out of date 

These classic hits are sure to keep you looking stylish year after year
10 classic pieces to add to your wardrobe for an autumn look that never goes out of date 

Create the perfect autumnal look with these classic pieces

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

We all know fashion is fickle but style never fades. Amongst the ever-changing trends, there are the classic hits that supersede the latest must-have. To make seasonal dressing easier cultivate your wardrobe with staple pieces that you will wear every day. Mix these classics with a current trend for a subtle approach to staying in vogue.

Get The Look

Create the perfect autumnal look with classic pieces as seen at Niamh O'Neill.
Create the perfect autumnal look with classic pieces as seen at Niamh O'Neill.

Create the perfect autumnal look with classic pieces as seen at Hobbs available at the Dundrum Town Centre.

Black Out

Woven Tote Bag, €112.50., Dune at Oxendales
Woven Tote Bag, €112.50., Dune at Oxendales

Woven detailing gives the black bag the style kudos it deserves, €112.50, Dune at Oxendales.

Under Wraps

Wool blend funnel coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Wool blend funnel coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Wrap up warm this winter in a classic wool-blend funnel coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

#ieloves: Well Leathered

Leather &amp; wool pants, €275 Manley
Leather & wool pants, €275 Manley

Jogger style leather trousers make casual wear street style worthy, €275, Manley.

Beyond Mono

Monochrome Shirt, €149, Magee 1866
Monochrome Shirt, €149, Magee 1866

Give the white shirt an interesting twist with a monochrome print, €149, Magee 1866.

Made In Chelsea

Chunky Chelsea Boots, €179, &amp; Other Stories
Chunky Chelsea Boots, €179, & Other Stories

A 21st century chunky sole creates a modern interpretation of a classic, €179, & Other Stories.

Pollen Power

Floral Midi, €90, Oliver Bonas
Floral Midi, €90, Oliver Bonas

The sartorial power of the floral midi dress continues making it a must-have wardrobe staple, €90, Oliver Bonas 

Cut To It

Bootcut Jeans, €121, Levi's 725 at Next
Bootcut Jeans, €121, Levi's 725 at Next

Revive your denim with an old classic bootcut jean, €121, Levi’s at Next.

Something Blue

Powder Blue Roll Neck, €89, Uterque
Powder Blue Roll Neck, €89, Uterque

Keep things sweet in powder blue as you ease into autumn wear, €89, Uterqüe.

French Connection

Wool Beret, €9.99, Parfois
Wool Beret, €9.99, Parfois

Master the art of French style with a Parisian classic, €9.99, Parfois.

Read More

Seven coats to keep out the cold this winter

More in this section

Penneys launch beautiful breast cancer support collection - with soft post-surgery bras for €14 Penneys launch beautiful breast cancer support collection - with soft post-surgery bras for €14
clean laundry Back from the shrink: How to rescue clothes that have shrunk in the wash
No Time To Die Royal World Premiere - London No Time To Die red carpet: Kate Middleton's golden gúna, Daniel Craig in pink, plus more looks
#ieStyle
10 classic pieces to add to your wardrobe for an autumn look that never goes out of date 

The Cork-designed leggings that are squat-proof and helping to save the ocean

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices