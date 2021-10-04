Penneys launch beautiful breast cancer support collection - with soft post-surgery bras for €14

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Penneys has launched its first collection specifically designed for those who have experienced breast cancer and undergone breast surgery.

The 22 piece collection, which focuses on comfort as well as style, features a €14 two-pack post-surgery bra, €8 fluffy slippers, €12 joggings and a €14 hoody, all in beautiful blush and mauve tones.

The new collection has been modelled by women who have experienced breast cancer Picture: Primark

The new range has been informed by focus groups with cancer patients and oncology nurses who trialed and tested the products.

At the heart of the collection are two different types of post-surgery bras – a zip up bra with a front and back closure to allow for ease of dressing immediately after surgery and a lightly padded bra designed for women who have recovered from surgery.

The collection features a zip-up post-surgery bra Picture: Primark

Penneys say the fabrics chosen for both bras are “super soft and lightweight to ensure comfort.” They are also designed with pocket openings on either side allowing for a prosthesis to be worn.

Both styles are available in a two pack, retailing at just €14.

Featuring fabrics known for their cooling qualities and soft touch, many of the items in the collection have also been made with recycled or sustainable cotton and recycled polyester as part of the Primark Cares label.

Penneys launches its new collection supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a floral installation in Dublin’s Mary Street store

Alongside the launch of the new collection and in collaboration with the Irish cancer Society, Penneys will also be running a campaign in their stores and on their social media channels throughout October to help raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

Penneys has also committed to donating €40,000 to the Irish Cancer Society to support breast cancer research.

The new collection is now available in select Penneys stores including Cork’s Street Patrick St and Wilton stores, Limerick’s O’Connell Street store, and six of the retail chains Dublin Stores. For a full list of participating stores, check out primark.com