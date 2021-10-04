Bargain Hunter: Half-price skincare, tanning deals and gingham goals 

Treat your furry friends

Grooming can be one of the biggest costs for dog owners, so pawparents will be delighted to hear a €24.99 grooming kit is one of the items hitting the middle aisle in Aldi this Thursday Oct 7. The set includes high-quality stainless-steel blades, four different guide comb attachments to adjust the length of the cut, a comb, nail trimmer, nail file, grooming scissors and storage case. This Thursday’s Specialbuys will also include a cosy pet bed with a raised rim to provide head and neck support and a super soft filling. Best of all, the cover is removable and machine-washable. Available in small, medium, large, or extra-large and in grey, navy and pink. Prices start at €12.99.

Spotlight Oral Care x Codex collaboration

Spotlight Oral Care X Codex - A Love The Planet Collaboration retails at €50

Christmas is another two months away, but we already have this on our wishlist. This 'Love The Planet' collaboration between Spotlight Oral Care and Codex Beauty Labs features best-selling favourites from both, complete with a limited-edition collection cosmetic bag. The kit includes all you need for your oral and skincare regimen with a bamboo toothbrush, teeth whitening pen, teeth whitening strips and toothpaste for whitening teeth from Spotlight Oral Care, alongside Codex's Bia hydration heroes set and a comfrey soap. The limited-edition product, valued at €75, is available from Tuesday October 5 on spotlightoralcare.com for just €50 while stocks last.

Gingham goals

New Look's black gingham crop shacket retails at €39.99

It’s not a jacket, it’s not a shirt, it’s the shacket and it’s still in style! If you’re looking for that perfect in-between jacket for the days before winter really kicks in, the shacket is a must and New Look have a gorgeous black and white gingham print that we need this Autumn. It retails at €39.99 but NewLook.com is currently offering 20% off when you spend €40.

Bellamianta gift set - better than half price

Bellamianta Glowing Goddess gift set, €49.99 at Boots

If there’s something we love more than a fresh tan, it’s a good deal and Boots are delivering with this week's Star Gift. The Bellamianta Glowing Goddess gift set features eight of the brand's best-loved exfoliating, tanning and skincare products. The handy gift set includes their glycolic scrub and exfoliating mitt to get you primed and prepped, alongside their self-tanning dark-tinted mousse, gradual tanning moisturiser, illuminating bronzing drops and a tanning mitt to achieve the ultimate bronzed goddess look. The set also includes their golden bronzer and a perfectly curved brush to create a gorgeous, contoured look. While the products are worth €130.00, the set retails at just €49.99 - a steal!

Luxury Penneys

The Primark Edit features a beige cashmere blend jumper for just €22

Moving with the times, the iconic retailer is taking a step back from fast fashion and embracing sustainability and statement pieces. If you’re a fan of Zara or H&M’s basic staples, take a trip to one of Penneys Dublin or Kildare stores for a gander at The Primark Edit collection. Designed with a capsule wardrobe in mind, the range is designed to last year with staples such as a wool blend coat for €60, a classic white shirt for €17 and super soft cashmere-blended knitwear for just €22. Unfortunately, the collection is only available in select stores for the time being, check out primark.com for the complete list.

Half price skincare

The Skingredients Skin Veg Serum is currently on sale at €22.50, down from €45

If you’re an avid follower of Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, but haven’t taken the plunge with her skincare line yet, you’re in luck. The brand is introducing new refillable, easily recycled versions of her Key 4 products; cleansers, the pre-serum, serum and SPF. With the rebrand, the products with the older packaging are going for 50% off on her online store theskinnerd.com. We’ll be honest, you’ll have to be quick on this one - the SPF has already sold out.