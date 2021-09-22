Life Hack: How to use hyaluronic acid serum to make your hair frizz-free and shiny

If you wish for your dry mane to resemble silky locks, you might have a quick fix sitting in your bathroom cabinet.

In recent years, the rise of ingredient-driven skincare has been rapid. Many of us have moved on from using a day cream or a night cream to mixing and matching serums, targeting dull skin with vitamin C or fighting the signs of ageing with retinol.

One of the most popular serums is hyaluronic acid, which can be bought in pharmacies for pocket-friendly prices, often retailing for under €10. When applied to damp skin, the serum locks in moisture and hydrates the skin, providing a healthy glow.

Some savvy shoppers, however, have started to experiment with the serum and one of the areas they found it to be effective on was the hair. Many people struggle to hydrate dry ends of their hair without making their scalp feel greasy and while some have found success adding oils to the ends, others find this weighs down their locks. Now, many people are adding some of the hyaluronic acid serums from their skincare routines to their hair and are seeing impressive results.

On TikTok, users have been sharing videos of their results after using the serum for two weeks and the difference is noticeable.

Dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, who runs the popular @dermdoctor account, gives the hack a 10/10 rating and explains why the serum works so well: “Hyaluronic acid holds about a thousand times its weight in water. By holding on to water, it serves as an amazing moisturiser for the hair and for the skin.

“This hack is particularly good for people with dry or damaged hair, swimmers who are exposed to a lot of chlorine, people who use damaging shampoos and it’s safe for colour-treated hair. It brings your hair back to life. If you have fine hair, this can weigh your hair down over time.”

Hairstylists have also praised the hack on TikTok and confirm they have found it to work on dry, damaged hair. It is great for curly hair, which often needs extra hydration, and can reduce frizz and enhance shine in most hair types.

To see results, apply the serum to wet hair every night. It is essential the hair is wet: hyaluronic acid pulls moisture from its surroundings, so if your hair is dry it could dehydrate your hair rather than moisturise it. After a day or two you should notice your hair looks healthier and shinier. In two weeks, you will have an impressive mane of sleek locks.