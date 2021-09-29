University Challenge: 10 style essentials for the new college year

From flannel to leather-look pants - term begins with eclectic fashion electives
Get a headstart on the new college year with these fashion essentials

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

A year of being absent from lecture halls has left fashion yearning for the quintessential college look. 

The varsity fashion team are leading the way, where the style is preppy with a nod to the laid-back vibe of grunge. 

This is the ultimate homage to ‘90s fashion where the iconic style of Cher Horowitz and Courtney Love collide.

Back to College - As seen at Holzweiler
Get The Look: Add a varsity style baseball cap to your back to college look as seen at Holzweiler.

Flannel shirt, €45, Weekday
Flannel shirt, €45, Weekday

Teen Spirit: An icon of grunge style, the flannel shirt is a must-have staple, €45, Weekday.

Leather Trousers, €34.99, H&amp;M
Leather Trousers, €34.99, H&M

Edge Of Seventeen: Choose leather-look trousers as an edgy alternative to denim, €34.99, H&M.

Chunky Loafers, €295, Ganni
Chunky Loafers, €295, Ganni

She’s Got Sole: Elevate the uniform school brogue to a college accepted chunky loafer, €295, Ganni.

Tennis Socks, €12.99, Stradivarius
Tennis Socks, €12.99, Stradivarius

Love All: Tennis socks are the must-have accessory of the new term-match with loafers for a glam grunge vibe, €12.99, Stradivarius.

Sweatshirt, €14, Penneys
Sweatshirt, €14, Penneys

Stamp Duty: What college wardrobe would be complete without a slogan sweatshirt? €14, Penneys.

Metallic Puffa, €249.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Metallic Puffa, €249.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Power Puff: Stave off icy cold mornings in the outdoor equivalent of a duvet, €249.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Denim Mini, €19.95, Zara
Denim Mini, €19.95, Zara

Cool Denim: Summer’s favourite mini-skirt gets an A+ for transitional style – match with opaque tights for extra warmth, €19.95, Zara.

Cord Bag, €17.99, Bershka
Cord Bag, €17.99, Bershka

Dash Of Lime: Ditch the backpack for a dashing tote, €17.99, Bershka.

Cable Knit Sweater Vest, €25.99, New Look
Cable Knit Sweater Vest, €25.99, New Look

Cable Girl: Combine preppy style with keeping warm in a cable knit sweater vest, €25.99, New Look.

