University Challenge: 10 style essentials for the new college year

A year of being absent from lecture halls has left fashion yearning for the quintessential college look.
The varsity fashion team are leading the way, where the style is preppy with a nod to the laid-back vibe of grunge.
This is the ultimate homage to ‘90s fashion where the iconic style of Cher Horowitz and Courtney Love collide.
Get The Look: Add a varsity style baseball cap to your back to college look as seen at Holzweiler.
Teen Spirit: An icon of grunge style, the flannel shirt is a must-have staple, €45, Weekday.
Edge Of Seventeen: Choose leather-look trousers as an edgy alternative to denim, €34.99, H&M.
She’s Got Sole: Elevate the uniform school brogue to a college accepted chunky loafer, €295, Ganni.
Love All: Tennis socks are the must-have accessory of the new term-match with loafers for a glam grunge vibe, €12.99, Stradivarius.
Stamp Duty: What college wardrobe would be complete without a slogan sweatshirt? €14, Penneys.
Power Puff: Stave off icy cold mornings in the outdoor equivalent of a duvet, €249.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Cool Denim: Summer’s favourite mini-skirt gets an A+ for transitional style – match with opaque tights for extra warmth, €19.95, Zara.
Dash Of Lime: Ditch the backpack for a dashing tote, €17.99, Bershka.
Cable Girl: Combine preppy style with keeping warm in a cable knit sweater vest, €25.99, New Look.