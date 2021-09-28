Penneys luxury line: these are the pieces you'll want to buy from The Primark Edit

With fast fashion under the spotlight, more of us are looking for sustainable, long-wearing items that we can return to year after year and Penneys’ Autumn Winter collection does not disappoint.

If you’re a fan of Zara or H&M’s basic staples you’ll love The Primark Edit - a capsule range designed to be worn and re-styled again and again.

Penneys say the new range will offer customer access to a longer-lasting product, quality clothing at a fraction of the price.

The classic white shirt retails at €17. Picture: Naomi Gaffey

In a first for the iconic retailer, the collection will boast luxury items such as super soft cashmere-blended knitwear at just €22 alongside classic womenswear, hats and scarves, knitwear, coats, and trousers.

You’ll be able to nab a trouser suit for less than €50 (blazers from €30, trousers from €17), a staple belted trench for €45 and a simple white shirt for €17.

The Primark Edit Stone Suit Duster €30 and Stone Suit Trouser €22 Picture: Naomi Gaffey

The priciest statement piece in the collection is a wool coat priced at €60.

Accessories include leather loafers €25, while chunky wool-blended scarves €16 and matching beanies with turn-up detailing €8 offer the perfect cold-weather finishing touches.

The Primark Edit Beige Wool Blend Coat, €60 Picture: Naomi Gaffey

Penneys product director Paula Dumont Lopez said the brand has “elevated the quality of some of our classic silhouettes” with the new edit, with a focus on “timeless design” at an affordable price.

“Long-lasting, stylish fashion choices should be accessible to everyone,” she added.

To our disappointment, the clothing range is only available in select stores, so Penneys lovers will have to take a trip to Dublin or Kildare if they want to get their hands on the luxury items.

The Primark Edit is available in Penneys Mary Street, Blanchardstown, O’Connell Street, Swords, Dundrum, Liffey Valley and Newbridge stores in sizes 4 to 20 and from 2XS to 2XL.