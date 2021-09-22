10 pre-loved gems that prove you can still buy stylish items during Secondhand September

As the sustainability of the fashion industry continues to be in question we are celebrating Secondhand September. Our small isle is awash with independent stores filled with pre-loved gems that are waiting to be discovered. From vintage to designer to the high street, all fashion bases are covered.
Channel the retro glamour of the ‘70s with a floral maxi dress, £30 at Strawberry Fields Vintage.
Iconic Chanel earrings are an accessory that will never go out of style, €340, Chanel at Siopaella.
March your way into autumn with a staple army inspired khaki jacket, €199, Ralph Lauren at Number Eight.
Choose a simple monochrome print for a low-key stylish vibe, €49, Whistles at Harlequin.
Take a step back in time to the ‘90s where anything plaid made for a winning look, €38, Nine Crows.
Breathe new life into a summer maxi dress with transitional layering, €30, Preloved By Shay And Jo.
Sequins aren’t just for evening - let them shine in your everyday wear too, €5, Penneys at Thriftify.
Invest in your style status for a fraction of the original cost with a pre-loved classic, €749, Louis Vuitton at Designer Exchange.
A designer peep-toe pump is sure to give rise to your style kudos, €89, Alexander McQueen at Naphisa.
Dip your toe into buying pre-loved items with an iconic accessory – you won’t regret it, €265, Hermès at No38.