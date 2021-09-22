10 pre-loved gems that prove you can still buy stylish items during Secondhand September

Let’s kick the fast-fashion habit by making everything old new again.
Forget fast fashion and slow your pace to find pre-loved clothes and accessories

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

As the sustainability of the fashion industry continues to be in question we are celebrating Secondhand September. Our small isle is awash with independent stores filled with pre-loved gems that are waiting to be discovered. From vintage to designer to the high street, all fashion bases are covered. 

Get The Look

Love to pre-love: Floral maxi dress, £30 at Strawberry Fields Vintage.
Channel the retro glamour of the ‘70s with a floral maxi dress, £30 at Strawberry Fields Vintage.

First Class 

Chanel Earrings, €340, Chanel at Siopaella
Iconic Chanel earrings are an accessory that will never go out of style, €340, Chanel at Siopaella.

Military Elite

Army Jacket, €199, Ralph Lauren at Number Eight
March your way into autumn with a staple army inspired khaki jacket, €199, Ralph Lauren at Number Eight.

Spot On

Polka Dot Skirt, €49, Whistles at Harlequin
Choose a simple monochrome print for a low-key stylish vibe, €49, Whistles at Harlequin.

Check Mate

Check Trousers, €38, Nine Crows
Take a step back in time to the ‘90s where anything plaid made for a winning look, €38, Nine Crows.

To The Max

80s Maxi Dress, €30, Preloved By Shay And Jo
Breathe new life into a summer maxi dress with transitional layering, €30, Preloved By Shay And Jo.

Keep Shining

Sequin Bomber Jacket, €5, Thriftify
Sequins aren’t just for evening - let them shine in your everyday wear too, €5, Penneys at Thriftify.

#ieloves: Design For Life

Monogram Bag, €749, Louis Vuitton at Designer Exchange
Invest in your style status for a fraction of the original cost with a pre-loved classic, €749, Louis Vuitton at Designer Exchange.

High Rise

Pumps, €89, Alexander McQueen at Naphisa Designer Resale
A designer peep-toe pump is sure to give rise to your style kudos, €89, Alexander McQueen at Naphisa.

Scarf Measures

Silk Scarf, €265, Hermes at No38
Dip your toe into buying pre-loved items with an iconic accessory – you won’t regret it, €265, Hermès at No38.

