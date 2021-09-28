Flying Tiger launches online store to woo 'digital savvy' Irish shoppers

There’s some great news for Flying Tiger Copenhagen fans today as the Scandinavian retail store has just launched its online store in Ireland.
From today, Irish shoppers can visit flyingtiger.com for home office supplies, toys, gadgets, electronic accessories, party decorations, and more!
Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s CEO, Martin Jermiin said the Irish are “digitally savvy” and they have very loyal customers in Ireland, so the move into the digital space was a natural choice for the brand.
“We have worked very hard to design an online universe that complements our stores and offers a new experience to our customers every time they visit,” he said, adding that they hope to attract some new customers with the online store.
Founded in Denmark in 1988, the cheap and cheerful retailer now has over 900 stores in 27 countries including 22 here in Ireland.