Flying Tiger launches online store to woo 'digital savvy' Irish shoppers

The cheap and cheerful Scandinavian retailer already has 22 stores here in Ireland
Flying Tiger launches online store to woo 'digital savvy' Irish shoppers

Flying Tiger Copenhagen currently operates 22 stores in Ireland but the move online was 'a natural choice', a spokesperson said.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 10:46
Nicole Glennon

There’s some great news for Flying Tiger Copenhagen fans today as the Scandinavian retail store has just launched its online store in Ireland.

From today, Irish shoppers can visit flyingtiger.com for home office supplies, toys, gadgets, electronic accessories, party decorations, and more!

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has launched an online store in Ireland.
Flying Tiger Copenhagen has launched an online store in Ireland.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s CEO, Martin Jermiin said the Irish are “digitally savvy” and they have very loyal customers in Ireland, so the move into the digital space was a natural choice for the brand.

“We have worked very hard to design an online universe that complements our stores and offers a new experience to our customers every time they visit,” he said, adding that they hope to attract some new customers with the online store.

Founded in Denmark in 1988, the cheap and cheerful retailer now has over 900 stores in 27 countries including 22 here in Ireland.

Read More

Bargain Hunter: A €14 River Island top and homeware offers at Harvey Norman

More in this section

The five beauty advent calendars to put on the list now The five beauty advent calendars to put on the list now
Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game
Sustainable and stylish: 10 pre-loved gems to add to your wardrobe Sustainable and stylish: 10 pre-loved gems to add to your wardrobe
Flying Tiger Copenhagen
Flying Tiger launches online store to woo 'digital savvy' Irish shoppers

Join us for ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021 with special guest Cecelia Ahern

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices