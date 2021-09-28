The Skin Nerd: Busting the five most common skincare myths

It can be super confusing trying to navigate your way around the vast skincare market. There are key ingredients that are needed for skin health but the advice you receive can be as complicated as it is contradictory. At The Skin Nerd, we aim to empower people with the knowledge they need to reach their skin goals. Whilst your skin and skincare aims are personal to you, there are a few universal skin truths and misconceptions we need to clear up to set you on your path to living your best skin life!

My oily skin doesn’t need moisturiser...

Although it would make perfect sense that skin with excess oil would be fully hydrated, oil and hydration are different and so this isn’t always the case! Oily skin doesn’t necessarily need a moisturiser per se but it’s important to make sure your skin is hydrated – in fact, dehydrated skin can be a key cause of oiliness! Rather than opting for a heavy cream, I suggest using a serum containing hyaluronic acid as it keeps the skin supple and will allow you to minimise the number of products you use.

I don’t need SPF in the winter...

You absolutely need to wear SPF every day – it’s the number one skincare essential all year round! Sun damage has no regard for the weather and loves nothing more than to surprise us when we think we are safe in the misty cloak of the colder seasons. Whilst UVB rays reach us from the end of March until September in the northern hemisphere, UVA rays exist throughout the entire year and can penetrate deeper into the skin. Most SPFs work by reflecting and absorbing UV light, converting it to energy to help defend our skin from the damage. With a multitude of formulas available to suit all skin types, there’s no excuse not to wear it on a daily basis.

There’s no such thing as too much exfoliation...

You need to be cautious when it comes to exfoliating the skin, as over-exfoliation can weaken the skin barrier, which can lead to transepidermal water loss. Remember the skin is an organ and it's unlikely we would exfoliate any other organ as much if given the chance. An alternative option is to switch use vitamin A, as it encourages the skins natural exfoliation process to work optimally, so you lean less on additional exfoliation.

There’s nothing I can do about my acne scars...

Acne scarring can knock your confidence but there are things that you can do to help minimise the appearance of scars. Firstly, I always suggest tackling a skincare issue at the prevention stage, and so knowing the cause of the scarring is important. Acne scarring can be caused by all types of acne, inflammation and by picking spots. It’s important to speak to your doctor or a dermatologist if you are frequently getting spots that are tender or spreading over an area, as early treatment can help prevent scarring. Adopt a good skincare routine that incorporates ingredients that stimulate the production of collagen such as vitamin A, vitamin C and salicylic acid. If none of these help, there are aesthetic treatments that medical practitioners can assist with to bring the same texture as surrounding skin back.

Wipes will do in the evening...

Facial wipes are quick fixes but shouldn’t be part of a regular skincare routine if you want effective results as they can dry out the skin. I believe double cleansing is key to developing an effective, results-driven skincare routine and it’s made easier with the use of the Cleanse off Mitt. Simply use with water on one side to remove makeup and then use with a cleanser on the dry side for a proper cleanse.

The Nerdie Pick

Skingredients Skin Protein, â¬55 (primary, refill â¬49), theskinnerd.com

Skingredients Skin Protein is a super serum for anyone with acne scarring. It contains a progressive and effective form of vitamin A, which helps repair any damage and helps to trigger collagen synthesis. It’s also rich in antioxidants, containing vitamin C, vitamin E, rooibos tea extract and green tea extract which protect skin from free radicals, calm irritation and brighten the complexion.

