Weekend Loves: Graffiti art earrings; live theatre; Ora clothing and A Taste of Wild

Experience the thrill of live theatre at Dublin Theatre Festival 2021

The thrill of live theatre returns with the launch of Dublin Theatre Festival 2021 which includes 21 world premieres from leading Irish and international theatre artists. While the festival will retain a digital element, theatre-goers can now return to the intimacy of live theatre with an incredible programme of events including The First Child by Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh with Landmark Productions and Irish National Opera; Once Before I Go by Philip McMahon at the Gate Theatre which steps between the early days of the AIDS crisis and today’s LGBTQ+ community, and 'The Book of Names' by ANU Productions and Landmark Productions. Book at dublintheatrefestival.ie or on 01 677 8899

Celebrating difference: Emer O’Neill’s new book for children

The Same But Different, Emer O'Neill

“If we all looked just the same,how boring life would be. The things that make me different are the things that make me me!” Yesterday saw the launch of a new book by television’s favourite lockdown PE teacher, activist and presenter of RTÉ’s The Today Show,Emer O’Neill. Written by O’Neill and beautifully illustrated by Debby Rahmalia, The Same But Different teaches children valuable lessons about embracing their differences. In The Same But Different little Emer is made fun of for having brown skin and “fuzzy” hair and wishes she could just be like everyone else. With help from her Mum however, she learns that being different is a beautiful thing.

Gill Books. €14.99

Happy jewellery to lift your mood

Graffiti block earrings blue with pink, yellow splash. Angela O'Keefe, €75

Want to dress yourself happy? Then Cobh-based jewellery designer, Angela O’Keefe, has the answer. Inspired by graffiti art, these blue resin earrings feature flashes of bright pink and yellow pigment while the matt surface of the earrings is complemented by a polished sterling silver post. Each pair of earrings is handmade by the designer so no two pieces are exactly the same. Total length 38mm. €75

Available at the Glucksman Gallery shop and from angelaokeefe.com

A Taste of Wild at Eccles Hotel & Spa

Award-winning garden designer Leonie Cornelius

Join award-winning garden designer, Leonie Cornelius, and accomplished chef, Eddie Attwell, for an evening of incredible wild food at Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff, Co. Cork on Saturday, October 2. Join the pair for a collaborative nine-course menu inspired by Attwell and Cornelius as they dive into the world of exquisite wild and local food inspired by Ireland's landscape and exceptional gardens. Guests will be guided through each course as the pair share personal stories and celebrate the bounties of the wild Irish larder. The ‘A Taste of Wild’ package costs €220 per person for one night’s bed and breakfast, nine-course tasting menu and wine throughout.

Email reservations@eccleshotel.com, call 027 630 93 or go to eccleshotel.com

New season fashion by Ora Clothing

Ora Clothing colour-block knit €137 and jersey trousers €90

Irish label, Ora, designs fashionable clothes for customers in sizes 14 to 24. The new collection for AW21 features trend-led items including hoodies, waterfall jackets, longline knits and puffa jackets that are designed to “flatter the figure and balance proportions”. The clothes feature scoop necklines, flared hemlines, and softer structures as well as great quality fabrics. Previously known as Personal Choice, the brand has been renamed and reimagined for the modern fashion-conscious woman with a more casual aesthetic. Available in Nina’s Boutique, Choice Boutiques, Anthony Ryan’s, John Clare and McElhinneys.

Healthy snacks for little ones from Pipin Pear

Pipin Pear Freggie Bites

If you’re on the lookout for a new snack to tempt the smallies then check out the new Freggie-Bites from Irish company, Pipin Pear. Suitable for children from 12 months up, they are a healthy combination of fruit and vegetables with no added salt, sugar, or additives. Naturally sweet, they should appeal to kids of all ages and are handy to have on the go or in school lunchboxes. Available in multi-packs of five, the flavours include Blackcurrant & Pumpkin and Carrot & Peach. These dairy- and gluten-free snacks cost €3.49 in Tesco stores nationwide.

Glittering jewels by Christina Goldston at Kildare Village salon show

Christina Goldston, €160

Jewellery designer and gemologist Christina Goldston launches her AW21 collection this week at an exclusive three-day shopping event in The Apartment in Kildare Village. The personal shopping team will also be on hand to assist customers with choosing the perfect accessory to accompany their autumn/ winter wardrobe. Goldston’s edit will feature her new designs as well as favourites from her previous collections and visitors can expect a 30 percent discount with prices ranging from €40 to €420. Goldston has a wonderful way with colour and silhouette and her pieces incorporate semi-precious stones that include ruby, lapis, topaz and Swarovski crystals. Inspired by memories of trips to far flung destinations such as Brazil, India, Hong Kong and Spain her new collection features glittering gold and lustrous pearls as well as shades of black, purple and blue popular for the winter season. Appointments are available from September 30th to October 2nd 2021. To book an appointment email: personalshopping@kildarevillage.com