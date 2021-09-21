The Skin Nerd: How to protect your skin from day-to-day pollution

It’s true that environmental aggressors can cause pesky blemishes and accelerate visible signs of ageing. Our skin needs all the help it can get in order to stay protected from exhaust fumes, cigarette smoke and harmful emissions.

Don’t know where to start? Fear not, there are steps you can take to ensure that your skin is protected against the daily aggressors that it’s exposed to.

Pollution is all around us. From the smog we walk through on our daily commute to the visible lights omitted from our computer screens, our skin barriers can face a lot in 24 hours and sometimes need a bit of help bracing the environmental bombardment threatening its health and vitality.

Toxic air has been linked to premature ageing, and with pollution levels rising it is more than likely that avoiding the daily commute during lockdown has benefitted your skin. That’s because it hasn’t had to contend with the dirt, dust and debris that sticks to your skin as you travel.

Now that life is starting to return to normality, protecting your skin from these nasties is essential. Environ Focus Care+ Anti-Pollution Spritz (€45, theskinnerd.com) contains Pollustop, which creates a protective barrier to defend against harmful UV rays, as well as urban and atmospheric pollution. It also includes niacinamide, a hero vitamin, which works by strengthening the skin barrier by boosting ceramide synthesis.

Spritz the mist onto the skin before leaving the house and pop in your handbag to reapply as needed.

Cold, harsh weather conditions can also take their toll on the complexion, stripping the protective barrier and leaving the skin sore, dry, and irritated. Quench dehydrated skin with Skingredients Skin Good Fats Moisturiser (€45, theskinnerd.com), which contains shea butter glycerides and grape seed oil for a double dose of hydration for dry skin.

Environmental aggressors can attack the skin indoors as well as when you’re outside. While the jury is out on the impact blue light has on the skin, you might prefer to err on the side of caution and protect your skin from blue light (aka High Energy Visible Light or HEV) if you are spending most of your day in front of a screen.

As well as accelerating the ageing process, blue light can darken hyperpigmentation**. One way to shield your skin from this unavoidable cell invader is to wear sunscreen containing iron or zinc oxide. Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA ++++ contains 10% zinc oxide and can be worn alone or under makeup for high daily protection.

The colder it is outside, the more likely we are to crank up the heating. Whilst we might enjoy hibernating in the cosiness, the dry air can play havoc with our skin by causing sensitivity, redness, and the worsening of existing skin conditions such as eczema. Keep skin hydrated on the inside by drinking plenty of water and lock in moisture with a facial oil, which delivers an intense shot of moisture to seriously thirsty skin.

Double cleansing is super-important when it comes to whisking away the dirt and debris that’s accumulated on our skin throughout the day. Make time to properly remove your makeup and give your skin a thorough cleanse before bed. Pre-cleansing with the Cleanse Off Mitt (from €6, theskinnerd.com) allows you to fully remove any excess dirt before using with a cleanser to truly remove the remnants of the day.

Nerdie Pick

IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque (€62, theskinnerd.com)

Image Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque.

Boost your beauty sleep with an overnight mask. Ideal for super-busy hoomans, an overnight mask can replace your moisturiser rather than adding another task to your to-do-list. Bedtime is a great time for treatments to work their magic as your skin isn’t faced with environmental stressors, which means your skin can focus on repair and recovery. I adore IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque, which contains collagen boosting Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a form of vitamin C that delivers vitality and radiance to the skin. Apply a cherry-sized amount 2-3 times a week for energised, nourished skin.