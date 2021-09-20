Bargain Hunter: Half price desks, cosy tableware, and weighted blankets

IKEA winter stock

IKEA has released its autumn/winter plans, outlining three themes for the season. The first is ‘global influences’, with homewares, like the Hostkvall throw (€15), aiming to cater for those wishing to embrace different cultures in their homes.

‘Mys and festivities’ welcomes the return of festive celebrations: think rustic interiors and feasting. We have our eye on the Strala LED lights (€10) in particular.

‘Refresh’ is the final theme of the season, with ‘simple’ updates like weighted blankets (€79) on the menu. Shop in store and at www.ikea.com now.

Aldi baking equipment

Aldi mixing bowls, three for €13.99.

Get Bake Off ready at Aldi this week, with a large range of equipment and cooking accessories hitting the middle aisles on Thursday, September 23.

Find a rainbow layer cake kit (€3.99), cookie cutters and icing sets (€3.99), digital scales (€5.99), a set of three stackable mixing bowls (€13.99), a three-in-one hand blender (€16.99), and more in stores.

Get Halloween ready

Carraig Dunne halloween decoration, €24.99.

Yes, we can now start talking about it. Halloween is coming and Carraig Donn is fully stocked for those who wish to give their homes some autumnal love. Find spooky wine tumblers (€14.95), decorative pumpkins (€18.95) and other decorations in store and online at www.carraigdonnn.com now.

While you’re there, check out the store’s end of summer sale, with discounts on over 250 home and clothing items.

Half price desks

Woodie's desk, on sale for €40.

Woodie’s is currently offering 50% off office desks, perfect for back to college shoppers. Shop from €40 and up online at www.woodies.ie or in store.

Carolyn’s coats

Carolyn Donnelly fur lined coat, €80.

A new range of cosy quilted coats by Carolyn Donnelly has dropped at Dunnes Stores. Items include a long quilted gilet (€50), a warm looking hooded winter coat (€80), a reversible hooded coat (€80) and more. Shop in store and online at www.dunnesstores.com now.

Half price wine

Tesco has 50% off a range of wines until September 28. Pick up a bottle of I Heart Pinot Noir for just €8, grab a sauvignon blanc or shiraz from the Plato V range for the same price, or nab a Piccini’s Memoro for €10 now.

Mountain Warehouse sale

Mountain Warehouse has multiple sales happening online and in stores at the moment. The summer clearance event includes deals on clothing for the whole family, as well as shoes and backpacks. There are also discounts on items such as luggage, ski gear, camping accessories, and more. See www.mountainwarehouse.com.

Sweet dreams at Lidl

Lidl kids weighted blanket, €39.99.

Time for a new mattress? Lidl is holding a sleep event in stores from today, September 20, with king (€119.99) and single (€69.99) mattresses hitting shelves. There will also be a kids weighted blanket on offer for €39.99 as well as a polygiene body pillow for €12.99. If your child is heading to college, the Sleep Happy single duvet (€12.99) is a great item to add to the list this week.

Vegan serums

Aveda Botanical Kinetics serums, €55.

Aveda has released three new vegan face serums derived from plant stem cells and acids. The Botanical Kinetics range is cruelty free, made from high-performance ingredients like hyaluronic, alpha hydroxy, and beta hydroxy acids, and includes an Intense Hydrator, an Instant Luminizer, and a Pore Refiner.

At €55 they’re cheaper than other high-performance competitors on the market and you can ask your salon if they have samples before purchasing. See www.avedastore.ie.