The 10 best memes from the Met Gala 2021 red carpet

Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, Lil Nas X... no one was spared on the internet last night
Kim Kardashian has been compared to a dementor and the Grim Reaper since stepping out last night. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 11:22
Martha Brennan

Met Gala Monday is a sacred day on the fashion calendar for many reasons. There's glamour, there's star power, there's Lady Gaga and Rihanna taking over the show year after year. 

But most importantly, there are memes, and thanks to Kim Kardashian, this year there were many. 

Here are the ones we can't stop laughing at.

Kendall, it's me!

We all did it

That's Halloween sorted

A Lil chill in the air


MyTherapistSays via Instagram.
MyTherapistSays via Instagram.

He had it coming really

Don’t call me a mindless philosopher!

Where are his friends?

The gift that keeps on giving

Even Frank Ocean shouldn't mess with Fiona

All of us...

