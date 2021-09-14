The 10 best memes from the Met Gala 2021 red carpet

Met Gala Monday is a sacred day on the fashion calendar for many reasons. There's glamour, there's star power, there's Lady Gaga and Rihanna taking over the show year after year.
But most importantly, there are memes, and thanks to Kim Kardashian, this year there were many.
Here are the ones we can't stop laughing at.
“Kendall, it’s me!” “who?” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PgWg7IvdcY— Joon (@CATBOIBOSS) September 14, 2021
Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X— Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021
I THOUGHT KIM K WAS THE GRIM REAPER KAJEHEHSHE pic.twitter.com/IdnOi1KAyV— ✿ (@MIUCCIANGEL) September 14, 2021
September 13, 2021
les meme. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hY3xx0hQnB— Kim E 🦄💜 (@KimE030) September 13, 2021
pete davidson came as one of the three blind mice #MetGala2021 #metgala pic.twitter.com/SNNtWCxha2— brooke AUSSIES P1 (@yourewellcool) September 13, 2021
kim k dressed up as a dementor from harry potter wig #metgala pic.twitter.com/UQp8Tb9hXw— 🌷 (@cheryIaIoud) September 14, 2021
frank ocean kidnapped one of shrek’s children #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cfj5NzEdp9— keke (@stillgotnine) September 13, 2021
#MetGala *starts*— andre (@beIovafilm) September 13, 2021
me without knowing anything about fashion: pic.twitter.com/AvNQxXduku