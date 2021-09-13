Bargain Hunter: Back to college tech deals and a €25 winter coat

New leisurewear at Aldi

Stock up on Aldi’s new line of women’s leisurewear, in stores from Thursday, September 16. The range includes a breathable sports bra for just €6.99, a sleeveless workout top (also €6.99 and available in rose, blue, or black), and mid or high waist print leggings with pockets (€7.99).

Gear up

Aldi also has a tonne of cycling gear coming into the middle aisles from September 19. Accessories include water bottles, pumps, toolsets, and phone holders for €4.99.

A range of gloves, covers, mirrors, and straps (all €6.99) will also be on sale, as well as rain jackets, base layers (both €19.99) and a 120-degree video camera (€119.99).

Arnotts home sale

The Newgrange Adare 44-piece cutlery set. On sale for €59.95 at Arnotts.

Customers have been swooning over the Arnotts home sale, with 50% off items such as Christy towels, Wallis Young sheets and Waterford Crystal glasses.

There are over 2,160 products in the sale online at www.arnotts.ie, with our favourite deals being the Foxford luxury duvet (€45 down from €150) and the 44-piece Newgrange Living Adare cutlery set (€59.95 down from €99.95).

Autumn time at Dunnes

The Gallery Crombie jacket is just €25 from Dunnes Stores.

The days are getting a little cooler and if you take one step into the clothing section at Dunnes Stores, you’ll know that autumn is upon us. The retailer has a large autumn/winter collection that’s starting to hit racks, both virtually and in-store. Think woolly bobble hats (€8), houndstooth scarves from Gallery (€15), lace-up boots (€15), and this collared Crombie jacket (€25).

If you’re heading back to the office soon, also check out the store’s workwear offerings, like the black high-waisted cigarette trousers from Gallery (€25). See www.dunnesstores.com.

Office chair sale

If your office has pushed back its return date, it might be time to finally invest in a good desk chair. Home Store + More currently has 50% off its range of office chairs, starting from €99.50, as well as half of its kitchen bar stools and pet accessories. See www.homestoreandmore.ie.

Tesco denim

Mid-wash mom jeans, Tesco, €23.

Tesco’s F&F line has launched its autumn/winter range in stores, with a new denim selection on sale. The push-up flared indigo jeans (€23) are inspired by the 70s, but are built with more support and lift. There are also three types of mom jeans available - slim, sculpted push-up, and comfort (which have an elasticated waistband) - from €23.

Other new silhouettes for the season include cigarette, wide leg and high rise slim. Shop in-store now.

Kitchen revamp

Kenwood Kitchen Mixer, €114.99, Lidl.

A handy range of cookware has landed in Lidl stores today, with a sturdy non-stick five-piece saucepan set (€99.99), a Dulce Gusto espresso maker (€39.99), and a 15-piece cookware set (€59.99) with pots, pans, tools, and utensils up for grabs in the middle aisles.

Our buy of the week is the Kenwood Kitchen Mixer (€114.99), which acts as a blender, juicer, food processor, smoothie maker, and shredder all in one.

Back to college

Harvey Norman is currently offering 40% off Beats headphones.

Thousands of students are getting ready to head back to campus this week or to move out for the first time ever. You can pick up any electronics they might need at Harvey Norman, with up to €200 off phones, 40% off Beats headphones, tablets from €59, and up to €300 off certain laptops.

There are also deals at Currys PC World, with up to €200 off HP Laptops, 10% off printers, and a free €50 All For One gift card with purchases of certain laptops.

See www.harveynorman.ie and www.currys.ie.