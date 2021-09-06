Bargain Hunter: Homeware sales, outdoor gear, and cheap autumn wines

Hemp to toe

Penneys has just released a new sustainable range of denim clothing made from hemp, a durable fibre that has a low impact on the environment due to its limited need for water and natural pest resistance. The capsule womenswear collection includes a lightweight shirt jacket (€21), jeans for just €19, and a denim crop top (€15) - all of which are perfect for getting your summer wardrobe ready for cooler temperatures. Shop now in stores.

Last minute school shopping

If you’re still on the lookout for back to school deals, The Organised Store has a lot of stationery and storage stock available, including junior bento box lunch boxes (€9.95), stainless steel food flasks (€18.99), lunch bags (€11.95), and cute dolphin and dinosaur sandwich cutters (€3.95). See more in-store or at www.organisedstore.ie

There are plenty of back to school offers still on shelves.

For uniforms, Tesco has two-packs of V-neck jumpers on sale from €7.50 in stores, as well as cardigan packs from €10 and crew neck sweatshirts from €5. Dunnes Stores has boys' trousers on sale from €9, pleated skirts from €5, and leather loafers for €25 in stores and online. You can also find girls’ pinafores from €13.50 at Marks and Spencer, as well as a three-pack of polo shirts from €9.50 and three easy iron school shirts from €13.50.

M&S homeware sale

If you are heading to M&S this week, make sure to check out the home sale while you’re there. The retailer currently has up to 40% off its homeware range, including faux plants, lampshades and bedding. You can also shop online at www.marksandspencer.com/ie

Outdoor pursuits

For those planning an autumn camp trip, Lidl currently has a range of outdoor adventure items on sale in stores, including a Huawei fitness tracker watch (€29.99), hiking socks (€2.99), and a backpack with a raincover for €9.99.

There’s also a half price sale happening at 53 Degrees North and on outdooradventurestore.ie for those looking for other gear, including tents, helmets, coats, and fleeces. For more deals on camping gear, see greatoutdoors.ie for up to 70% off tents, sleeping bags, mats, airbeds, and more.

Unwind at Aldi

Aldi's new lounge range is also perfect for back to college.

Aldi launched a range of ‘Lounge & Unwind’ specialbuys in the middle aisles last Thursday, including easy care sheets (€5.99), a faux leather ottoman (€16.99), artificial succulent plant pots (€4.99), and a water resistant side table (€19.99).

The retailer has also just updated its wine racks to include a new ‘winter wine’ collection with autumnal chardonnays (€7.99), a French Fitou (€7.99) and a Lebanese red (€10.99) on shelves from today.

Luna Face

Luna by Lisa's Face Collection is in selected pharmacies now.

Just in time for some companies to head back to the office, Luna by Lisa has dropped a new, cruelty-free, affordable make up range in Irish pharmacies. The 16 piece Face Collection includes three setting sprays (€15), matte or strobe primers (€14), shimmering highlighters (€15), four different blushes, a bronzer, a contour powder (all €13) and a setting powder (€14) which can take any look from daytime wear to night time dining.

Ultimate skincare sale

The online beauty retailer Look Fantastic is currently holding its ‘Ultimate Skincare Event’. The sale includes leading brands including Avene, First Aid Beauty, CeraVe, NIP + FAB and more. Shop now for up to 25% off sun care and 33% of new rising star brands such as Spotlight Oral Care. See more at www.lookfantastic.ie.