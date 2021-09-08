How will Jennifer Aniston's new line compare to other celebrity beauty brands?

The actress launched her new haircare brand LolaVie this week, but how will it stand up to these seven leading celeb beauty lines already on shelves?
Jennifer Aniston launched LolaVie today. Picture: LolaVie.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 18:59
Martha Brennan

Jennifer Aniston has officially launched her new brand LolaVie, with hair care products designed by the Friends star set to hit shelves in the US from today.

The cruelty-free line promises to “combine the best of science and nature” and has made its debut by releasing a glossing detangler spray online for $25.

Even with a hairstyle named after her famous character, however, it will be hard to break into a crowded market, with a host of celebrities already making huge profits from their products in the beauty aisles.

If Aniston can manage to square off an inch of the market these seven celebrities have, LolaVie should be here to stay.

Kylie Jenner 

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014.
The youngest member of the Kardashian clan became the family’s richest after starting her makeup business in 2014.

With the help of some sought-after lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics became one of the most talked-about beauty brands in the world. At 21 years old, Jenner was named as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019.

Now aged  24, the soon-to-be mum of two has sold a 51% stake in the company to beauty giant Coty Inc. There’s no need to worry about her fortune, however, with the sale bringing in a cool €508 million.

Kim Kardashian 

Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for €170 million.
Kim Kardashian followed her younger sister into the makeup industry in 2017 with KKW Beauty and launched the equally successful KKW Fragrance soon after. Though reviews were mixed, the brand’s contour products flew off virtual shelves and Kardashian later sold a 20% stake in the company for €170 million.

Rihanna 

Fenty has made Rihanna the highest-paid female musician in the world.
Rihanna launched her namesake makeup and skincare line Fenty to rave reviews in 2017 - and the fandom didn’t stop there. Her large range of foundation shades and top-quality products have since become cult classics, with the brand leading the singer right into the billionaires club earlier this year.

Jessica Alba 

The Honest Company is valued at around €1.5 billion.
Alba created The Honest Company in 2011, with Honest Beauty launching in 2015. The line comprises of a range of carefully curated make-up, haircare, and skincare products made from natural ingredients.

The actress has been seen far less frequently on screen since building the wellness company into a billion-dollar empire which she took public on the stock market in May.

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Paltrow started Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter she wrote from her kitchen.
Paltrow's name has become synonymous with her brand Goop, which the actress first launched in 2008. What started as a weekly newsletter written from her kitchen table has grown into an industry topping wellness company that has a hand in skincare, fashion, food, and podcasting.

With a €212 million valuation, it's safe to say that Goop has become a powerhouse in the beauty field.

Victoria Beckham 

Victoria Beckham Beauty is a fan favourite. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Posh has come a long way since she first answered a 1994 advertisement looking for singers to audition for a new girl group. After building her clothing line into a fashion week staple, the former Spice Girls star turned to the beauty industry, launching Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. 

The products can now be found across countless department stores and have been named in numerous beauty awards lists.

Miranda Kerr 

Kora Organics is of the most popular organic skincare ranges on the market.
Miranda Kerr stepped off the runway and into entrepreneurial stardom in 2009 with the launch of her brand Kora Organics. The clean skincare products are favourites of many experts and have been topping beauty lists across the board for the past decade. And the multi-million euro company's profits are only rising, with a 75% increase year on year in the US alone.

