Total fitness: 10 ways to get in gear for the return to the gym

Activewear selections for a new chapter

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Since our school days, September marks the beginning of a new chapter. 

For many, this is the time to put the indulgence of summer behind them and to hit the gym. While our intentions don’t always make it to the gym floor, activewear remains in Vogue beyond the gym walls meaning we can look good without breaking a sweat.

Top, €36.50, Leggings, €47.95
Get The Look: Be your own gym goddess in seafarer inspired turquoise, Top, €36.50, Leggings, €47.95, GymGoddess.

Sports Bra, €30, Champion at Elverys
Leggings, €27, Verso.
Strappy Tank Top, €55, Sweaty Betty at Arnotts
Cycle Shorts, €34.99, Chancer Clothing
Trainers, €160, Nike at Littlewoods Ireland
Phone Bag, €78, Bimba Y Lola
Top, €9, Penneys
Cool Runnings: Choose cooler tones such as taupe for a neutral workout style, €9, Penneys.

Hoodie, €175, Arket
In The Hood: Stay cosy while cooling down in the softest of cashmere, €175, Arket.

Leggings, H&amp;M, €19.99
Pretty Pastels: Introduce the season’s favourite pastel shades for a sweeter workout look, €19.99, H&M.

