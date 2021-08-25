In transition: 10 ways to upgrade your summer pieces for autumn

There's no need to splash on a brand new wardrobe for autumn, here is how you can upgrade your summer pieces for cooler temperatures
In transition: 10 ways to upgrade your summer pieces for autumn

Look to the cool Scandi style of Holzweiler, where preppy cardigans and loafers with socks give transitional wear a street style edge.

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Byrnes

It’s not easy saying goodbye – especially to summer. However, as September creeps upon us, it’s time to start thinking about a new sartorial season. 

Making the transition can be tricky. The solution? Think of your top favourite summer pieces and how to upgrade them for cooler temperatures. 

Remember, layering is key to making transitional style easy.

Total Carnage

Light Knit, €395, Carnage Collab at Cave Things.
Light Knit, €395, Carnage Collab at Cave Things.

Iconic light knits will bring you through every sartorial season.

Light Knit, €395, Carnage Collab at Cave Things & Bella Freud.

Top Investment

Knitted Vest, €245, Ganni.
Knitted Vest, €245, Ganni.

Incorporate the sleeveless vest into your autumn wardrobe by adding layers for extra heat.

Knitted vest, €245, Ganni.

#ieloves: Tickled Pink

Dungarees, €179, Feri.
Dungarees, €179, Feri.

The versatility of dungarees knows no bounds making them the ideal transitional piece.

Dungarees, €179, FéRí.

Parisian Chic

Breton Stripe Top, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Breton Stripe Top, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Emulate your inner Coco Chanel with a legendary Breton stripe.

Berton Stripe Top, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Desert Storm

Cropped Jacket, €89, Cos.
Cropped Jacket, €89, Cos.

Not ready for a complete cover-up? Choose utilitarian neutrals in a cropped style for a seamless transition.

Cropped Jacket, €89, Cos.

Sage Advice

Shirt Dress, €39.99, H&amp;M.
Shirt Dress, €39.99, H&M.

The staple shirt-dress is a must-have for any season – keep it green for an on-trend look.

Shirt dress, €39.99, H&M.

Loose Women

Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, €170, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts.
Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, €170, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts.

Cropped denim doesn’t have to be just for summer – match with chunky boots for an autumnal vibe.

Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, €170, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts.

Pretty Ballerina

Ballet Pumps, €88, Dune at Next.
Ballet Pumps, €88, Dune at Next.

Put your style kudos back en pointe with the must-have shoe of the noughties.

Ballet pumps, €88, Dune at Next.

Labour Force

Quilted Tote Bag, €28, Boohoo.
Quilted Tote Bag, €28, Boohoo.

Take the subtle approach to wearing white after Labour Day with accessories.

Quilted Tote Bag, €28, Boohoo.

Read More

Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt

More in this section

People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter
Big and billowy: 11 ways to rock puffy sleeves Big and billowy: 11 ways to rock puffy sleeves
Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt
In transition: 10 ways to upgrade your summer pieces for autumn

The Magpie: Treat yourself to these brand new beauty buys

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices