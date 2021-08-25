In transition: 10 ways to upgrade your summer pieces for autumn

It’s not easy saying goodbye – especially to summer. However, as September creeps upon us, it’s time to start thinking about a new sartorial season.
Making the transition can be tricky. The solution? Think of your top favourite summer pieces and how to upgrade them for cooler temperatures.
Remember, layering is key to making transitional style easy.
Iconic light knits will bring you through every sartorial season.
Light Knit, €395, Carnage Collab at Cave Things & Bella Freud.
Incorporate the sleeveless vest into your autumn wardrobe by adding layers for extra heat.
Knitted vest, €245, Ganni.
The versatility of dungarees knows no bounds making them the ideal transitional piece.
Dungarees, €179, FéRí.
Emulate your inner Coco Chanel with a legendary Breton stripe.
Berton Stripe Top, €99, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Not ready for a complete cover-up? Choose utilitarian neutrals in a cropped style for a seamless transition.
Cropped Jacket, €89, Cos.
The staple shirt-dress is a must-have for any season – keep it green for an on-trend look.
Shirt dress, €39.99, H&M.
Cropped denim doesn’t have to be just for summer – match with chunky boots for an autumnal vibe.
Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, €170, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts.
Put your style kudos back en pointe with the must-have shoe of the noughties.
Ballet pumps, €88, Dune at Next.
Take the subtle approach to wearing white after Labour Day with accessories.
Quilted Tote Bag, €28, Boohoo.