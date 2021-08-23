Bargain Hunter: Dreamy homeware from Penneys and pet mania at Aldi

Other sales to look out for this week include Lifestyle Sport's back to school offers and Cork's cheapest laser hair removal packages 
This Belleek Tsuma mug set is down from €45 to €25 at The Kilkenny Shop. Picture: The Kilkenny Shop

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Martha Brennan

Kilkenny Shop deals

The Kilkenny Shop is currently holding a massive sale, with up to 70% off a selection of homeware items, jewellery, and clothing in-store and online now. Our favourite picks include the Belleek Tsuma mugs (€25 for four, down from €45) and a set of Galway Crystal wine glasses which have been reduced from €39.90 to just €19.95. Other brands featured in the sale include Cluse watches, Killarney Crystal, and Regatta clothing. Shop at www.kilkennyshop.com 

Get thrifty 

If you missed Thrift Shop Day last week, it’s never too late to mark the occasion. Thriftify is a one-stop-shop for all of Ireland’s charity shops, selling brand new or used items in perfect condition for pennies. Think unworn tweed blazers for €5 and Levi jeans for under €30. Shop at www.thriftify.ie 

Back to school 

Lifestyle Sport has back-to-school offers across its website and in-store now, including €10 off this Vans New Skool Backpack. 
Lifestyle Sports is the latest shop to start its back-to-school bargains. Offers on school bags, runners, football boots, and more are currently taking place online and in-store. Our pick is the Vans New Skool Backpack, which is on sale for just €25.

Relaxed homeware 

Penneys' new homeware range starts at €1.99.
Penneys has introduced a dreamy new range of neutral-toned homeware items into stores this week. You can find ceramic kitchen items and serving dishes in earthy shades from just €4, as well as rattan storage baskets (€14), marble vases (€9), and decorative bell candles for €12. Shop in-store now.

New Dunnes dresses 

The new Marais Lurex co-ord set from Dunnes Stores can be bought seperately. Picture: Dunnes Stores.
Dunnes has just landed a new collection of breezy maxi dresses as part of its Gallery range and the items have been a hit with shoppers. There are five dresses available online, all of which could be worn casually with runners or dressed up for an evening meal outdoors. The short-sleeved Marais Shell Dress, the turquoise Marais Print Dress, and the summery Brooklyn Floral Dress are all just €30, with most sizes still in stock. The Marais Knot Shirt Dress (€30) has particularly been a fan favourite, with only size eight left online. The Marais Lurex co-ord set can also be worn into winter, with a chic high neckline and long sleeves (€40).

Summer hydration 

Asap skincare's new Summer Hydration Pack features designs bu Cork artist Magda Lukas.
As part of a new collaboration, Asap skincare has just launched a Summer Hydration Pack featuring designs by Cork artist Magda Lukas. The pack, worth €120 but on sale for €95, contains five essential products to keep skin radiant including a cleanser, suncream, serum, moisturiser, and Super B complex. Purchase at any participating salon.

Laser deals

To celebrate its move to a new premises, Cork's Mediglow laser and skin clinic is currently holding a huge sale on its laser hair removal packages. Offers include six underarm sessions for €99 and three full leg sessions for €319. See more at www.mediglow.ie

Aldi’s pet paradise 

Aldi's outdoor pet teepee is in stores now for €16.99.
Aldi is celebrating International Dog Day this week by running one of its biggest pet events yet. Find an array of toys from just €1.99, as well as harnesses (€9.99) and an adorable pet-sized teepee (€16.99) in stores now.

Shop local at Lidl 

Lidl's newest range of Irish products dropped last week.
Lidl is introducing more than 70 new Irish products from small producers to its stores this month, including Skelligs chocolate bars (€2.99), Mourne Dew gin (from €26.99), and The Little Pizza Co. sauce (€1.99). The diverse range was chosen to celebrate the 43 small suppliers participating in the retailer’s fifth annual Supplier Development Programme, Kickstart. To apply for next year’s programme visit www.lidl.ie/kickstart

