Weekend Loves: starfish pendants, school uniforms and open-air painting

Dream of summer holidays with a pendant by Jo Harpur

The pieces are made in sterling silver, plated with 18ct gold and come in beautiful packaging making them a lovely gift.

‘Anna’ starfish necklace. €55.

Keep your hair colour going for longer with Kerastase

Millies is a brilliant Irish-owned online destination for professional standard and premium skincare and haircare stocking brands such as Olaplex, ESPA and Neom as well as lots of Irish brands including The Handmade Soap Company and Sculpted by Aimee.

To prevent colour fade between salon visits and when the UV index is high check out Kerastase’s Soleil Masque UV Defence which contains a photo-defence filter to keep hair hydrated and give your hair strength and shine.

Kerastase Soleil Masque UV Defence. €42.90.

Go nuts for new peanut butters by NutShed

Tipperary-based NutShed already makes insanely good peanut butters but now that they’ve expanded their range we simply can’t get enough.

The award-winning company has recently introduced three moreish flavours including chocolate peanut butter, a smokey, spicy harissa chili peanut butter (perfect with noodles for a quick snack) and their ‘Very Crunchy’ peanut butter with honey roasted peanuts.

The company uses single origin peanuts and Clogher Head sea salt to create their decadent nut butters. NutShed products are available in over 260 shops countrywide including Dunnes Stores. A healthy and delicious addition to your store cupboard.

€5.60 per 290g.

Grab the kids’ uniforms on the weekly shop

The affordable F&F range has everything you need from stationery to food storage to stress-free uniform solutions such as easy iron t-shirts and polo shirts, trousers with reinforced knees and ‘grow with me’ adjustable hems and pleated pinafores.

The two-pack shirts, sweatshirts, trousers, skirts and pinafores all contain recycled polyester and the knitwear includes organic cotton. Prices start at €2.50.

Available in 80 Tesco stores nationwide.

Bewley’s hit the road in an iconic Airstream

Iconic Irish brand Bewley’s is hitting the road to visit some of Ireland's most famous tourist destinations. Look out for their Airstream near you and nab some complimentary coffees, teas and treats. Next Friday they’ll be on Cobh Waterfront and next Saturday at Portmagee, Co. Kerry.

The Great Bewley’s Staycation campaign aims to promote holidaying at home and offers you the chance to win an exclusive Bewley’s Barista training session at their Grafton Street cafe in Dublin, a Sage Barista Express machine and a year’s supply of Caldos coffee beans. Simply upload a photo of yourself having a Bewley’s coffee in your favourite Irish location to social media using the hashtag #TheGreatBewleysStaycation.

See Bewley’s Ireland on social media for more details or go to www.bewleys.com/ie/staycation.

Paint ‘en plein air’ at The Hunt Museum

Art lovers will be interested in the variety of outdoor painting classes for budding and experienced artists at Limerick’s Hunt Museum this month. The museum’s outdoor or ‘en plein air’ painting series ties in with its summer exhibition ‘A Wild Atlantic Way – Irish Life & Landscapes’.

The series includes a ‘Wild Atlantic Way En Plein Air’ painting workshop in the garden with artists in attendance including John Shinnors, Roger McCarthy, Henry Morgan and Shane O’Donovan.

12th August, 12 noon to 7pm. Adults €15. Kids €5.

A ‘Landscape Painting Masterclass’ with artist Joseph Kelly also takes place on 24th August for artists aged 16 years and older.