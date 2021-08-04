Rock a bowling shirt on your next staycation

When it comes to summer bowling shirts, there’s a fine line between kitsch tourist and chic island hopper or city slicker (take your staycation pick).
From ‘50s Americana to ‘70s mob gangsters, references have since received a timely update. With cropped to boxy iterations and matching co-ords setting the pace, we’re more likely to score big in the fashion game.
Looking to hit a style strike? These 11 wardrobe winners are in a league of their own.
Toast, shirt €159 and trousers €199.
Diane Von Furstenberg ‘Cheryl’ cropped printed silk crepe de chine shirt, The Outnet, was €362; now €180.
Être Cécile ‘Maude’ leopard-print silk crepe de chine shirt, The Outnet, was €231; now €115.
Kitri Studio, £95; approx. €110.86.
Stine Goya, was €240; now €120.
Mango, €25.99; shorts, were €19.99; now €12.99.
Sandro, €185.
Monki, €20.
Whistles, €169
Pinko, Kildare Village, €129.
Mango, €29.99.