Rock a bowling shirt on your next staycation

Here are 11 stylish bowling shirts that will take your outfit from kitsch tourist to chic city slicker
With cropped to boxy iterations and matching co-ords setting the pace, we're more likely to score big in the fashion game.

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

When it comes to summer bowling shirts, there’s a fine line between kitsch tourist and chic island hopper or city slicker (take your staycation pick). 

From ‘50s Americana to ‘70s mob gangsters, references have since received a timely update. With cropped to boxy iterations and matching co-ords setting the pace, we’re more likely to score big in the fashion game.

Looking to hit a style strike? These 11 wardrobe winners are in a league of their own.

'Vivo’ print poplin shirt

'Vivo' print poplin shirt (€159) and trousers (€199), Toast.
'Vivo' print poplin shirt (€159) and trousers (€199), Toast.

Toast, shirt €159 and trousers €199.

'Cheryl’ cropped shirt

The Outnet, was €362; now €180.
The Outnet, was €362; now €180.

Diane Von Furstenberg ‘Cheryl’ cropped printed silk crepe de chine shirt, The Outnet, was €362; now €180. 

‘Maude’ leopard-print silk shirt

The Outnet, was €231; now €115.
The Outnet, was €231; now €115.

Être Cécile ‘Maude’ leopard-print silk crepe de chine shirt, The Outnet, was €231; now €115.

Checked bowling shirt

Kitri Studio, £95.
Kitri Studio, £95.

Kitri Studio, £95; approx. €110.86. 

‘Skyla’ shirt

Stine Goya, was €240; now €120.
Stine Goya, was €240; now €120.

Stine Goya, was €240; now €120.

Printed flowy shirt

Mango, €25.99
Mango, €25.99

Mango, €25.99; shorts, were €19.99; now €12.99.

Smiley printed flowing shirt

Sandro, €185 
Sandro, €185 

Sandro, €185.

Boxy floral shirt

Monki, €20.
Monki, €20.

Monki, €20.

Map print silk mix shirt

Whistles, €169.
Whistles, €169.

Whistles, €169

Pinko jungle print twill shirt

Kildare Village, €129 .
Kildare Village, €129 .

Pinko, Kildare Village, €129.

Printed cotton shirt

Mango, €29.99.
Mango, €29.99.

Mango, €29.99.

Family Notices