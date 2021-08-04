How to start using retinol on your face and the best products for every skin type

Retinol improves all skin types — and smooth-faced celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Paris Hilton sing its praises. It is one of the most studied skincare ingredients, with more than 50 years of peer-reviewed research showing its short and long-term benefits.
Targeting a small area like your under-eyes can help you gain confidence. “Retinol is one of the most important anti-aging ingredients. There are so many benefits it stimulates collagen, aids in wrinkle reduction, removes environmental damage, reduces scaring, helps skin texture… it does it all!” says celebrity aesthetician, Kate Somerville, who recommends that her clients use retinol 2-3 times a week from their 20s onwards.
The serum-like Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream, €83 at arnotts.ie has a massage applicator and includes pure retinol, retinol-alternative bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid, aloe and Vitamin E.
“As a rule, the concentration of retinol depends on if you’re wanting to maintain the health of your skin or if you have advanced skin concerns you want to treat. The lower concentrations of retinol are best for maintenance and minor skincare concerns. Higher concentrations (up to 1%) are best for those with noticeable signs of sun damage or breakouts.”
Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Booster, €46 at skincity.com, also includes a range of soothing agents and antioxidants to enhance retinol’s results.
For example, The Inkey List Retinol Face Serum, €11.99 at mccauley.ie, blends 1% stable retinol and 0.5% granactive retinoid (slightly stronger than retinol), with squalane for hydration and soothing. The slow-release formula minimises irritation.
Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum 50ml, €68.50, at arnotts.ie and brownthomas.com, is fragrance- and alcohol-free. There is quite a low concentration of retinol in the bottle, so it may take some time before you see any retinol-specific benefits from it.
The formula also contains niacinamide, ceramides, and a peptide in the formula to help fortify the skin’s moisture barrier and increase skin’s tolerance from the first use.