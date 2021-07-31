Weekend Loves: Film classics, culture trails, and hydration heroes

Hydration heroes

Planning a summer staycation? Like us, your skin probably needs a refresh after the spell of hot weather. Codex Beauty Labs, the plant-based biotech beauty brand, has launched their latest set just in time for travel - the Hydration Heroes Kit.

With two key products to ensure your skin is supple and hydrated, whatever the weather. The first is the Exfoliating Wash (€25), a gentle, creamy cleanser with exfoliating natural jojoba grains that addresses skin hydration by not stripping moisture yet removing dead skin cells. Clinically proven to smooth and soften, it’s designed for all skin types.

Next, the Skin Superfood (€25) is a rich, restoring cream that addresses skin hydration and moisture retention. This soothing cream for face, hands and body re-hydrates your skin, softens, smooths, and promotes a more even skin tone, all thanks to its potent BiaComplex™ formula, designed to soothe and restore. Your dehydrated skin will thank you for using both.

www.codexbeauty.ie

Walk down movie memory lane

Movies That Made Us is on Netflix now.

If it’s all feeling a bit heavy for you at the moment, some light viewing should soothe the soul. This binge-worthy Netflix docuseries The Movies that Made Us, takes you behind the scenes to show you how some of the best classic films were made. Each episode focuses on a specific movie, telling the tale of how it was made from beginning to end with some memorable anecdotes from cast and crew.

You’ll see it all from the start, the origins of the featured film, moving on to talk about the actual production of the flick - including obstacles and detours along the way - before finishing with a discussion of the cultural impact the movie had upon release.

The newest second season has just aired on the streaming platform and features films from Pretty Woman to Jurassic Park while series one looks at blockbusters from Die Hard to Ghostbusters. Insightful and entertaining, it’ll make you long for the golden days of movie making.

Streaming on Netflix

Playful exploration in Cork

Are you looking for interactive, educational, and playful things to do with your kids this summer? Museums, galleries, and attractions in Cork City have come together to create a Playful Culture Trail, featuring 30 fun and playful places where kids can explore the city’s culture, heritage and green spaces through play.

Each attraction on the trail will have a unique activity pack for kids on arrival with numerous challenges to complete from scavenger hunts, to sketching tasks, crosswords and investigation work. Families participating in the trail will have the opportunity to hop through labyrinths at St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral, design costumes for superheroes at Crawford Art Gallery, find their Bog Age at the Cork Butter Museum, trace tombstones at St Peter’s Church, make daisy chains at Nano Nagle Place, enjoy the playground at the Old Cork Waterworks, and lots more. So you can take a breather knowing your little ones are entertained!

purecork.ie/playtrail

A dreamy collection

Beo Sleep Well was created by Aoibhín Garrihy and Sharon Connellan.

BEO Sleep Well, founded by Aoibhín Garrihy and Sharon Connellan, will host an exclusive pop-up in Arnotts, and see them launch two new collections in their range with beautiful touches for house and home. First up is The Dreamers Collection (€22) a set of three-bedroom wall prints inspired by children’s imaginations, Irish myth and the magic of the West of Ireland. These bespoke prints were created in collaboration with a local artist Kerry Eugenie in West Clare.

Next up, they have the The Inis Collection (€28 to €165), a collection of Aran Knit Throws and Socks for a little touch of luxury at home. The throws are carefully crafted in 100% merino wool and are inspired by the classic cable stitch of the fisherman’s ropes - traditionally promising safety and good luck while out at sea. Matching socks in a chunky knit style will also keep your toes toasty while you lounge.

They’ve also added to their Codladh Sámh Silk Collection with a Silk Scrunchie Set (€16 to €6), designed to prevent damage, breakages and split ends and give your hair some extra TLC while you sleep.

BEO Sleep Well is available now in Arnotts, on Arnotts.ie and BrownThomas.com

Dazzling jewellery designs

9ct Yellow Gold Snake Ring €155

To celebrate Irish-owned NJO Designs 10th year in business and their intrinsically beautiful jewellery collection, they have delved into NJO’s archives, an extensive range of 250 jewellery pieces, and have curated a bespoke collection of their top 10 hero pieces - one for each year.

From a Sterling Silver Layered Double Chain Necklet (€195) to a 9ct White Gold Map of the World Pendant (€160) or a 9ct White Gold Square Signet Ring (€235), they are perfect pieces for gifting or for treating yourself (you’re worth it). They’ll have more exciting collections coming soon but be sure to earmark your favourites and snag your must-haves from this on-trend everyday, affordable jewellery range in the meantime.

www.njodesignsjewellery.com

Freedom Frogs

See Freedom Frogs on Sherkin Island this week.

Local collage artist Tara O'Donoghue, who lives and works in West Cork, is holding a new exhibition on Sherkin Island from August 4 to August 9, showcasing some of her incredible work. Last year's exhibition aptly called 'lockdown frogs' was cancelled due to the pandemic, so Tara says she is beyond thrilled to present her follow-up show, also appropriately titled ‘Freedom Frogs'. She completed her BA Honours Degree in Visual Arts on the island in 2015, and her work is characterised by vivid colours, shapes, and structures. This is one to see.