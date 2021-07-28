The Magpie: The newest beauty bits we're treating ourselves to on payday

Stop! Collaborate and Glisten

Sculpted x Tara Cheeks & Eyes Palette, €36 @ sculptedbyaimee.com, pharmacies nationwide, Boots, Dunnes Stores and cloud10beauty.com

Arguably the most anticipated makeup launch this summer, Sculpted has teamed up with Tara O' Farrell to launch a limited edition four-piece collection of makeup kit essentials. Unsurprisingly, much of the collection has sold out on their official website but you might be lucky enough to find it in another stockist. I highly recommend the palette, perfect for everyday looks or full-on glam.

Bronzed Beauty

Glossier Solar Paint, €19 @ glossier.com

After years of requests, Glossier has finally delivered a long-time fan request: a luminous liquid bronzer. Solar Flare is available in four shades and promises to capture the warm glow you get from spending a day in the sunshine. Perfect for a sunkissed glow or a more sculpted look.

Balmy Nights

Ella & Jo Melt the Day Away Cleansing Balm, €36 @ ellaandjo.ie

For many of us, removing makeup is a chore. Thankfully, this new product from Ella & Jo transforms it into a treat. The luxurious balm to oil cleanser melts makeup while cleansing, hydrating and nourishing your skin.

Summer Spritz

Codex Beauty Antu Radiance Mist, €65 @ codexbeauty.ie and Kilkenny Stores

I won’t lie, I never fully appreciated face mists until the heatwave earlier this month. This latest offering from Codex is a joy to spritz on the face and neck to keep cool in hotter climes. As well as keeping you feeling fresh, it gently exfoliates and re-hydrates skin, and is clinically proven to refine the appearance of pores.

Revolutionised Retinol

Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, from €49 @ Brown Thomas, Arnotts and Kiehls boutiques

Always wanted to try retinol but heard horror stories of red, peeling skin as you adjust? This is the product for you. Kiehl’s has created a gentle formula to transform your skin and boost its tolerance to the new addition to your skincare routine. It feels like a rich cream on application and sinks into the skin. Pro-tip: add some to the back of your hands too to slow signs of aging.

Zest for Life

Essie Tangerine Tease, €9.99 @ cloud10beauty.com

You can’t beat a fizzy pop of colour to boost your mood and Essie’s summer collection of nail polishes is as effervescent as you can get. The beautiful Tangerine Tease caught my eye and is a perfect sunny shade which for some reason makes me crave a glass of Tanora. Pure Cork, like.

Lemon Fresh

L’Occitane Citrus Verbena Eau de Toilette, €55 @ ie.loccitane.com

This has been my scent of the summer. You can’t beat the clean and refreshing aroma of citrus fruits and this one instantly transports you to a sunny, carefree setting. Your summer might be spent in Costa del Cork but with this you’ll feel like you’re in sunny Spain.

Best Foot Forward

CeraVe SA Renewing Foot Cream, €9.95 @ pharmacies nationwide

We’ve been spending more time in sandals and barefoot on beaches so our feet could do with some TLC. This foot cream is perfect for the summer to protect the natural skin barrier of the feet. It’s fast-absorbing and non-greasy and the cream exfoliates and moisturises extremely dry, rough feet to improve the texture of the compromised skin.

Good Hair Day

John Frieda Miracle Drops Hair Masks, €4 @ Dunnes Stores, McCauley Pharmacy, McCabes Pharmacy

Another victim of the recent heatwave is our hair. If your blonde ‘do feels dry and in need of some love, try this mask to nourish your hair and give you radiant blonde hair. The hero ingredient here is grape seed oil.