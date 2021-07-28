Get the Look: Summer’s new eye serums keep skin calm and bright below your lashes

Eye serums are tempting products, whether you worry about puffiness, shadows or fine lines. Seasoned devotees know that they instantly moisturise and perhaps brighten up the area with light-reflective pigment. Serums with a thicker texture can also smooth the appearance of fine lines in the manner of a primer. Despite its popularity, there is some debate about whether we need separate eye skincare at all. It is certainly the case that eye products contain many of the same ingredients as regular facial serums. Provided your serum contains no alcohol or perfume, it should not irritate your eyes (though retinol and exfoliating acids for the face should never be used on the lids, where skin is about 40% thinner), and can deliver the same benefits all over. Still, new launches can be eye-catching as well as calming. I spied four you may like to try this summer.

Skin Proud Icicle Cooling Eye Serum, €15.99 at boots.ie

Sometimes fine lines are a simple matter of dehydration. Skin proud’s new serum-stick lets you swipe on hyaluronic acid and centella. Don’t be put off by the xylitol on the ingredients list, it’s not there to make eyes 'chewing-gum fresh'. In skincare, xylitol is used as a humectant, helping the skin to retain its moisture. The product name may give you the impression that this product will calm hay-feverish swelling. While it is refreshing, I don’t think it can do the work of a good antihistamine. If your eyes are puffy in the mornings, I recommend sticking some caffeine-infused hydrogel patches in the fridge overnight. They’re very soothing and the caffeine constricts blood vessels to calm things down quickly. Patchology EyeRevive FlashPatch 5 Minute Hydrogels, from €3.70 at cultbeauty.com , are favourites of mine. Sleeping on your back with your head elevated also helps.

Clarins Double Serum Eye, €59, exclusive to Brown Thomas from August 19, available at clarins.ie from September

Clarins’ popular Double Serum will soon be available as an eye-specific moisturiser. Double Serum Eye combines the effect of a temporarily tightening gel with a comforting cream. The formula works to improve the radiance and texture of the under eye area with 13 antioxidant plant extracts (vs the facial serum’s 21), including turmeric and organic wild chervil. The facial serum is quite high in fragrance, so this is a nicer alternative for the eye area. The bottle contains recycled plastic and has a double-vial pump dispenser that delivers just the right amount of product to both optimise efficacy and avoid waste.

Neostrata Correct Comprehensive Retinol Eye Cream, €66 at neostrata.ie and selected pharmacies

I used to associate dark circles with lack of sleep but early nights won't help if you have genetic shadows or some UV damage. Genes are stubborn but you can lighten sun-stained under eyes by staying vigilant with your SPF and using Vitamin C and retinol. Vitamin C helps to lighten dark spots on the skin by restricting the enzyme responsible for the production of melanin. Dark spots form due to an overproduction of melanin in your skin, a process that is exacerbated by UV rays. I use Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, €165 at Millies.ie, all over my face and under-eyes before applying SPF. It contains about 15% Vitamin C, enough to stain my palms yellow most days! I also like Paula’s Choice C15 Super Booster, €45.90, at paulaschoice-eu.com

Retinol increases skin-cell turnover, creating a fresher, brighter look. I use retinol at night because sunlight can decrease its efficacy. Neostrata’s cream is 0.05% retinol and helps to encourage gentle renewal for a smoother under-eye appearance. Unlike exfoliants, retinol makes skin thicker over time so you needn’t worry about generating more fine lines as dead cells are shed.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, €64, available from August 2 at counters nationwide.

Estée Lauder’s beloved Advance Night Repair range gets a new member next week. This serum is designed to combat the effects of increased scrolling and screen time, otherwise known as periorbital micro-movements. According to EL’s research, these movements can directly impact collagen and accelerate signs of eye ageing. The new formula instantly cushions skin against these movements with a mix of lightweight polymers and hyaluronic acids, while the custom-designed cryo-steel wand cools skin around the delicate eye area by 2°C. It also has a range of antioxidants that help improves skin’s appearance over time.