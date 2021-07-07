Channel French Riviera chic in these dreamy summer styles

Nine ways to look like you're about to step onto the red carpet at Cannes
Model Teresa Baca depicts the understated elegance of perfecting Riviera Chic.

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

As the glitterati descend on Cannes for this year’s film festival, we can’t help but dream of holiday style. While we may not be sipping cocktails on the French Riviera, there’s no harm in bringing some Gallic charm to the promenades closer to home. 

Think understated yet pretty but with a touch of glam and of course the most important accessory of all – a glass of champagne.

Perfect Harmony

Puffed Sleeve Midi Dress, €285, Fee Gee at Arnotts
Puffed Sleeve Midi Dress, €285, Fee Gee at Arnotts

Break-up the romantic vibe of the white dress with a contrasting black belt for a tougher look, €285, Fee G at Arnotts.

Eye Candy

Oversized Sunglasses, €14, Oxendales
Oversized Sunglasses, €14, Oxendales

When it comes to sunglasses take note from the celebs - bigger is always better, €14, Oxendales.

#ieloves: Night Fever

Jumpsuit, €340.50, Rotate Birger Christensen
Jumpsuit, €340.50, Rotate Birger Christensen

Take style inspiration from the glamorous looks of Studio 54 with the iconic jumpsuit, €340.50, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Purple Power

Shirt, €99, Uterque
Shirt, €99, Uterque

An elegant purple blouse gives your night-time look the royal treatment it deserves, €99, Uterqüe.

Line Up

Polo dress, €169, Tommy Hilfiger
Polo dress, €169, Tommy Hilfiger

Channel your inner Georgina Clios in a fresh striped shirt dress – perfect for afternoon cocktails, €169, Tommy Hilfiger.

Tailored Romance

Pink Trousers, €29.95, Zara
Pink Trousers, €29.95, Zara

Elevate pretty pastels to Riviera Chic with smart tailoring – just add heels for added glam, €29.95, Zara.

Blank Slate

Blazer, €100, River Island
Blazer, €100, River Island

Keep your outerwear in neutral to ensure a summer-long sartorial fling, €100, River Island.

Head Start

Straw Visor Hat, €25, &amp; Other stories
Straw Visor Hat, €25, & Other stories

No matter where you lay your hat, make it a straw one for instant style kudos, €25, & Other Stories.

Over The Rainbow

Rainbow Shoes, €150, Kurt Geiger
Rainbow Shoes, €150, Kurt Geiger

Make stepping out a joyous occasion with rainbow infused strappy heels, €150, Kurt Geiger.

