Channel French Riviera chic in these dreamy summer styles

As the glitterati descend on Cannes for this year’s film festival, we can’t help but dream of holiday style. While we may not be sipping cocktails on the French Riviera, there’s no harm in bringing some Gallic charm to the promenades closer to home.
Think understated yet pretty but with a touch of glam and of course the most important accessory of all – a glass of champagne.
Break-up the romantic vibe of the white dress with a contrasting black belt for a tougher look, €285, Fee G at Arnotts.
When it comes to sunglasses take note from the celebs - bigger is always better, €14, Oxendales.
Take style inspiration from the glamorous looks of Studio 54 with the iconic jumpsuit, €340.50, Rotate Birger Christensen.
An elegant purple blouse gives your night-time look the royal treatment it deserves, €99, Uterqüe.
Channel your inner Georgina Clios in a fresh striped shirt dress – perfect for afternoon cocktails, €169, Tommy Hilfiger.
Elevate pretty pastels to Riviera Chic with smart tailoring – just add heels for added glam, €29.95, Zara.
Keep your outerwear in neutral to ensure a summer-long sartorial fling, €100, River Island.
No matter where you lay your hat, make it a straw one for instant style kudos, €25, & Other Stories.
Make stepping out a joyous occasion with rainbow infused strappy heels, €150, Kurt Geiger.