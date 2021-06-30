Top of the frocks: chart-topping summer dresses

Staying at the number one slot of wardrobe staples, our love for the summer gúna continues.

This chart-topping favourite has all the ease of the all-in-one ensemble making dressing for rising temperatures a doddle.

Choose from a compilation of styles, from the flounce and drama of ruffles to the simple mini for whatever the mood takes you.

Get The Look:

Floral Dress, €39.99 - iclothing

The perennial floral tea-dress continues its reign as top of the summer frocks, as seen at iclothing.

Pink Floral Dress, €298, Feri

Pollen Power: Florals and pink make for a must-have cocktail of summer style, €298, FéRí.

Meadow Mini Dress, €260, Cobbler's Lane

#ieloves: Sweeping Meadows: Long hazy days call for a sartorial nod to nature with luscious grassy shades, €260, Cobbler’s Lane.

Gingham Dress, €32.99, New Look

Life’s A Picnic: When your dress matches the picnic blanket you know summer has arrived, €32.99, New Look.

Ruffle Dress, €275, Maje

Frill Seeker: Ruffle lovers rejoice because the summer dress is all about the extra frills, €275, Maje.

Black Boho dress, €34.99, H&M

Back To Black: Can’t part with black for summer? Opt for a mini boho style for a laid-back look, €34.99, Brock Collection X H&M.

PATCHWORK MIDI DRESS, €1,850, Dolce & Gabbana at Brown Thomas

Patch Test: A dip into the archives reveals a patchwork storyline of lady-like chic, €1,850, Dolce & Gabbana at Brown Thomas.

Yellow Dress, €290, Stine Goya

Lemon Aid: Quench your summer sartorial thirst with a mouth- watering lemon shade, €290, Stine Goya.

Leopard Print Dress, €235.98, Remain Birger Christensen

That’s A Wrap: Animal print doesn’t have to be bold – in fact, a subtle motif adds an interesting elegance, €235.98, Remain Birger Christensen.

Bardot White Dress, €17, Oxendales

White Heat: Keep things cool in the heat with an off-the-shoulder style, €17, Oxendales.