Top of the frocks: chart-topping summer dresses

Staying at the number one slot of wardrobe staples, our love for the summer gúna continues.
This chart-topping favourite has all the ease of the all-in-one ensemble making dressing for rising temperatures a doddle.
Choose from a compilation of styles, from the flounce and drama of ruffles to the simple mini for whatever the mood takes you.
The perennial floral tea-dress continues its reign as top of the summer frocks, as seen at iclothing.
Florals and pink make for a must-have cocktail of summer style, €298, FéRí.
Long hazy days call for a sartorial nod to nature with luscious grassy shades, €260, Cobbler’s Lane.
When your dress matches the picnic blanket you know summer has arrived, €32.99, New Look.
Ruffle lovers rejoice because the summer dress is all about the extra frills, €275, Maje.
Can’t part with black for summer? Opt for a mini boho style for a laid-back look, €34.99, Brock Collection X H&M.
A dip into the archives reveals a patchwork storyline of lady-like chic, €1,850, Dolce & Gabbana at Brown Thomas.
Quench your summer sartorial thirst with a mouth- watering lemon shade, €290, Stine Goya.
Animal print doesn’t have to be bold – in fact, a subtle motif adds an interesting elegance, €235.98, Remain Birger Christensen.
Keep things cool in the heat with an off-the-shoulder style, €17, Oxendales.