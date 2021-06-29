The Skin Nerd: Fake tan that won’t cause spots

Dear Skin Nerd,

I would love to have a summer glow on my face, but I find that applying fake tan can give me spots.

Are there any tips or products, in particular, you would recommend?

Kind Regards, Elaine

Elaine, I’m glad to hear that you’re getting your golden glow from a bottle and not from a tanning bed or lying in the sunshine. You’re absolutely doing your skin a solid because prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV rays damages the skin at a cellular level, which can cause premature skin ageing in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and pigmentation.

Sadly, breakouts can be an annoying side effect of using self-tanning products on your face – especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. To get nerdie, spots occur when oil, dead skin cells and debris combine to form a plug in our hair follicles (read: pores). We naturally have more sebaceous glands – our sebum-producing factories – in the hair follicles on our faces, chest, back and groin. That’s why you’re more likely to notice spots in those areas after applying fake tan than anywhere else on your body.

You'll be pleased to hear that there are steps you can take in order to minimize the occurrence of spots and maximum your bronze! First off, do you exfoliate your skin prior to tanning?

Exfoliation is key for a smooth and even tan application, but it can also prevent dead skin cells from settling in pores and turning into a juicy pimple.

I would use a chemical exfoliator like the Gilda Liljeblad Activating AHA Toner (€39.90) which contains glycolic acid and lactic acid (both alpha-hydroxy acids) to gently slough off dead skin cells.

Then, I would definitely recommend that you choose a fake tan that’s specially formulated for your face. Some self-tanners intended for your body – but marketed for facial use also – contain pore-clogging oils or harsh chemicals which can cause breakouts or irritate sensitive skin. An added bonus of choosing a product specifically for the face is that they often contain ingredients that are specifically beneficial for supporting healthy skin.

St. Tropez’s Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist (€29.99) is a lightweight facial spritz that’ll bronze the skin for a light to medium golden glow. The tanning mist contains a good-for-skin cocktail of hydrating hyaluronic acid and hibiscus extract – an antioxidant that helps protect skin from free radical damage. It’s a water-based tanning product that doesn’t contain any mineral oils which means it shouldn’t clog pores, but there’s always the risk – every person’s skin is different after all. A tanning mist is fabulous because there’s no need to use a tanning mitt to apply the product – just spritz and wait for the tan to develop.

If you’re after a bespoke tan, fake tan drops like Tan-Luxe's The Face (€40.25) are a great shout. This product contains aloe vera to soothe and vitamin E to moisturise the skin – simply add a few droplets to your serum or moisturiser in order to reap the benefits of gorgeously golden skin. Unlike tanning mousses or gels, the drops feel weightless and deliver a streak-free finish.

Elaine, you get major kudos for choosing a fake tan over a real one – your skin will thank you in buckets! Please remember that using a fake tan will still leave your skin susceptible to the sun’s rays, so make sure that you’re applying your daily SPF as well and topping it up throughout the day.

Skin Krush is the new microdermabrasion kit dreamt up by Sinead Gallagher and Jeanette Dunne.

NERDIE PICK

I’m bringing you nerdie newness in the form of Skin Krush! The Microdermabrasion Kit was developed by Sinead Gallagher and Jeanette Dunne – the lovely hoomans behind Renew Skin Clinic based in Ireland. The kit contains an at-home device that’s designed to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.

Gently sloughing away dead skin cells will help to reveal a brighter, smoother and more refined complexion. Exfoliating your skin can help to prevent acne as it'll remove the dead skin cells that combine with sebum to clog the hair follicle and lead to a comedo.

Skin Krush The Home Microdermabrasion Kit (€150, skinkrush.com)